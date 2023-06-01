In yet another case of grooming jihad, a Hindu woman hailing from the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh has accused a man named Wasim of intimidation, rape and forced conversion. The accused is said to be a Delhi Police Constable. She alleged that Wasim ensnared her in his ‘love’ trap and sexually exploited her for 11 years. He got her raped by his brother, forced her to convert to Islam, and when she protested he threatened to chop her into pieces like Shraddha Walker.

According to media reports, the Hapur victim alleged that she came to Delhi in the year 2011 to pursue her education. She lived with her family in a flat in Lajpat Nagar. Delhi Police Constable Wasim and his family also lived in the same building. Wasim’s mother Jamila used to talk to her in a very loving manner and frequently shared stories praising Islam.

The victim alleged that Wasim’s mother Jameela once invited her to her home. Jamila offered her some food which was spiked. The victim fell unconscious after she ate it. Taking advantage of the situation, Wasim raped her. When she regained consciousness, Jamila started pressuring her to get married to Wasim.

The victim further said that when she refused to marry Wasim citing their religious differences, Wasim and Jameela began to threaten her. They threatened to kill the victim’s brother if she resented. After that day, Wasim kept sexually exploiting the victim. He also got her raped by his brother. On December 28, 2012, she was forcibly married to Wasim.

The victim further said in the complaint, that after learning about her marriage, her family, out of concern for their reputations, left their Lajpat Nagar residence and started living elsewhere. Wasim and his family members, meanwhile, forced the victim to sign various documents and changed her name to Iqra Ahmed.

Following this, the torture and abuse of the victim got progressively worse. The accused and his family started mentally and physically tormenting her on a daily basis. In April 2015, she gave birth to Wasim’s child. Even after that, the atrocities continued. Wasim force-fed her drugs and had unnatural sex with her. The victim alleged that Wasim’s brother Arif also started raping her at his whim. When she protested, she was mercilessly beaten up.

When our boys lose interest, they chop off Hindu girls. My son will marry many more Hindu girls in the future: Wasim’s mother to the Hindu woman

Wasim allegedly took pride in telling her stories of how he has trapped many Hindu women in the past. Whenever she protested, Wasim threatened her with a Shraddha Walker-like fate. She said that Waseem often told her that committing murders or killing someone was something they are used to doing. It was not unusual for them. Wasim’s mother also often told the victim, “When our boys lose interest, they chop off Hindu girls. My son will marry many more Hindu girls in the future.”

According to the victim, Wasim and his family tortured her for 11 years. On May 11, Waseem severely beat her and attempted to choke her with the service revolver’s string. On May 12, 2023, she managed to escape and came to her grandfather’s house in Hapur, where she filed a complaint against Wasim and his family.

The Hapur police took cognisance of the complaint and filed an FIR on Monday, May 29, 2023. The police named Waseem, his mother Jamila, his father Kayum Ali, and brothers Imran, Arif, Azharuddin, and Shahid as the accused based on the victim’s complaint. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

Rise in cases where Hindu women were threatened with Shraddha Walker-like fate by their Muslim partners

Since the Shraddha Walkar murder case came to light in November 2022, where her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla killed and chopped her body into 35 pieces, there has been a spate of incidents where Hindu women have alleged similar threats by their Muslim partners.

Soon after the ghastly murder of Shraddha Walker, a woman from the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), filed a case against a man named Mohammed Muzammil for threatening to chop her into pieces like Shraddha. The case was filed at Pallavpuram Police Station.

In another case, the Kanpur police of UP arrested a man named Mohammed Faiz on a complaint by a family that he was stalking their minor daughter and threatening her with a Shraddha-like fate if she turned him down.

In yet another case, this time from Maharashtra, a 24-year-old woman filed a case against her husband Arshad Malik for trapping her in a relationship with a false Hindu identity, and later mistreating her. Adding the dreadful details to the case, the complainant had then said, “I gave birth to my second child in August this year. But I was not getting proper healthcare. Instead, my father-in-law and my husband continued to rape me together. My mother-in-law also tortured me mentally.” She said that after the Shraddha Walkar murder case happened, Arshad and his father would issue her threats saying that “Aftab cut Shraddha into 35 pieces but we would cut you into 70 pieces.”

On November 11, 2022, the Delhi Police arrested Aaftab Poonawala for murdering live-in partner Shraddha Walker. Aaftab had killed Shraddha in a premeditated murder on May 18, 2022, by strangling her, in the Mehrauli area of the capital city. To dispose of the body, he bought a large refrigerator, chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and stored them in plastic bags. Over the next two weeks, he threw away the pieces in the nearby jungle at night.