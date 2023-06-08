Allahabad HC rejects argument of ‘honey trap’, denies bail to a Muslim man who posed as a Hindu, raped, tried to convert a girl to Islam

In a recent order, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant bail to a Muslim man named Chand Babu who posed as a Hindu named Vishal to trap a Hindu girl, rape her and forcibly convert her to Islam in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The single bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery rejected accused Chand Babu’s argument that it was a case of honeytrap and that the victim lured him into having a relationship with him to later falsely implicate him in a rape case.

Notably, the victim had lodged an FIR against Chand Babu on August 25 last year. She had alleged that the accused introduced himself as Vishal over the phone, and the two started talking to each other frequently. The accused later proposed to her. The accused developed a love and sexual relationship with the victim woman and shot compromising videos of her.

He also clicked several private pictures of the woman and later used them to blackmail her. The victim stated that she used to visit Bareilly to meet the accused where he repeatedly raped her.

The victim further said that on August 24, 2022, the accused took her to a hotel where she learnt that Vishal’s real name was Chand Babu and that he was a Muslim.

The victim then confronted the accused, asking why he had pretended to be a Hindu youngster, and the accused began pressuring her to convert to Islam. She was then raped twice at the same hotel by the accused, and it was only by chance that she escaped and lodged the FIR under Sections 376(2)(n), 420, 506 of the IPC, and 3/5 of the UP Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.