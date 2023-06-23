On Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed leftist journalist Rohini Singh for mocking PM Modi, Assam CM and the BJP led government amid PM Modi’s visit to the US.

This is after former US President Barack Obama courted controversy on June 22 by virtue-signalling India about its ‘human rights’ record. Obama, who has a notorious record as a potential war criminal, advised that the Biden administration should inform the Indian Prime Minister about safeguarding the “Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India.” He also suggested that India under the Modi administration would see another “partition” if it did not change its ways.

The Wire ‘Journalist’ Rohini Singh then grabbed the opportunity and mocked the Assam CM over the issue. She indicated that Assam CM would make issue out of this and arrest Obama for hurting the sentiments. “Has an FIR been filed in Guwahati yet against Obama for hurting sentiment? Is Assam police on it’s way to Washington to get Obama offloaded from some flight and arrest him?” she tweeted.

It is not clear why Rohini Singh chose to specifically target Assam Police, suggesting that an FIR should be filed in Guwahati against Obama.

Responding straight to this, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there were many thinkers like Obama who needed to be dealt with. He also said that the Assam Police would work according to the set priorities and that would first consider ‘taking care’ of such thinkers existent in India.

“There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities,” the Assam CM tweeted.

Obama, who has a notorious record as a potential war criminal yesterday was interviewed by CNN news host Christiane Amanpour hours before PM Modi addressed the US Congress. During the interview, Obama said, “If President (Joe Biden) meets with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, the protection of Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning. If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, then, part of the conversation would be that if you do not protect the rights of minorities, then there is a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart…That would be contrary to the interests of India.”

Just sat down for an exclusive w/ President @BarackObama in Athens to discuss the future of democracy, at home & abroad. I asked how the US should engage with autocracies. Watch his response.



Our interview and a conversation with 3 Obama Foundation leaders airs 10pET on @CNN. pic.twitter.com/vREoV62Rp5 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) June 22, 2023

Notably, it was reported earlier that the former US President, who is now mouthing platitudes about protecting the interests of Muslims in India, has been single-handedly responsible for the death of 100s of innocent people in Muslim-majority countries.

Barack Obama, who holds the distinction of being a Nobel Peace Prize Winner, reportedly launched airstrikes in at least seven Muslim-majority countries of Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Pakistan. The Presidential tenure of Barack Obama was also marked by the rise of the dreaded terrorist organisation, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria aka ISIS.

And today, amid PM Modi’s visit to the US on the invite of the incumbent President Joe Biden, Barack Obama pontificated the Modi administration about human rights and peddled the distorted narrative of ‘Muslims being in danger in India’ which was further furthered by leftists Islamist journalist in India.