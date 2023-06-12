The Bengaluru police have arrested a Bengaluru trader identified as Navab Hayath Sharif for misbehaving with a foreign national. Sharif was arrested from Chor Bazaar in Bengaluru’s Chickpet area, where he allegedly manhandled and harassed YouTuber Pedro Mota, a Dutch citizen while the latter was recording his vlog.

Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru took to Twitter to inform about the arrest. “Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated,” he said responding to a video of the incident posted by a Twitter user going by the handle @tajirmudassir.

Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated. https://t.co/EsrOvP4gZ7 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 12, 2023

Laxman B Nimbargi was also reported as saying, “Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92.”

Karnataka | A Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota was manhandled on a busy road in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru while the YouTuber was recording a vlog on the streets



Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab… pic.twitter.com/P72rOzH2x8 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

The action against Navab Hayath Sharif was taken after the video of the shocking incident went viral on social media platforms. The incident occurred a few days ago, however, it has come to light after yesterday (June 11, Sunday), YouTuber Pedro Mota himself took to Youtube to share his harrowing experience in Karnataka’s capital.

He stated in the video’s description, “Exploring the area in Bengaluru started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape.”

In the above video, a man can be seen harassing the vlogger while he was shooting a video in Bengaluru. In the video, the Dutch YouTuber is heard saying, “Namaste, sir…”, while the man, who looked like a shopkeeper and has been identified as Navab Hayath Sharif, grabbed his hand and started shouting, “Ye kya hai…(What is this…).”

The accused Navab Hayath Sharif, further held the hand of the YouTuber and tried to snatch his camera while the latter pleaded, “Please let me go, sir.” Pedro then, somehow, managed to escape the scene and later alleged in the video that the man tried to break his finger.

The Dutch vlogger has two youtube channels- one is named @MadlyRover which has 30.2K subscribers and the other is named @iPedroMota which has 77.9K subscribers. This particular vlog he had unloaded on his channel @MadlyRover.

In December last year, a South Korean YouTuber was allegedly harassed by two men on a Mumbai street while she was live streaming. The video of the incident went viral and Mumbai Police arrested two men named Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari and an FIR was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The Indian Ministery of External Affairs also then assured full protection to the Korean YouTuber.