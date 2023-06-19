Monday, June 19, 2023
Bhopal: Faizan, Sahil, Sameer who tied up Hindu man Vijay on a leash and made him bark like a dog get arrested, houses to be bulldozed

Speaking to the media, MP home minister Narottam Mishra has stated that such incidents won't be tolerated. He added that he had promised exemplary action within 24 hours, but the police arrested the accused within 4-6 hours. He added that NSA has been slapped against the accused.

OpIndia Staff
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra (L), JCB (R)
On Monday, June 19, a distressing video surfaced from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, wherein five men were seen brutally assaulting and harassing a man named Vijay with communal slurs, and lewd, abusive comments. As the video went viral, the police had registered a case and begun an investigation.

The victim was identified as a Hindu man named Vijay. Vijay was tied up on a leash and was forced to bark like a dog.

As per the latest reports, 3 of the men who harassed and assaulted Vijay have been identified and arrested.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan has taken cognizance of the issue and has stated that the administration will take strict action against the culprits and their illegal residences will be bulldozed. Reports say the NSA will be slapped against the culprits who are wanted criminals.

Speaking to the media, MP home minister Narottam Mishra has stated that such incidents won’t be tolerated. He added that he had promised exemplary action within 24 hours, but the police arrested the accused within 4-6 hours. He added that NSA has been slapped against the accused.

Mishra added that such incidents are a result of a disgusting criminal mindset and the action will be so severe that it will send a message to all criminals in the state. He also added that bulldozers will be brought to demolish the houses of the culprits.

In the video that went viral on Twitter, the five accused made the victim kneel down like a dog and tied a noose around his neck. They forced him to bark like a dog and seek forgiveness. The accused are also used abusive slurs for the victim’s mother and sister and thrashed him mercilessly.

