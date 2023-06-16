Chattisgarh: Noor Alam Khan posed as Rahul to tricked a Hindu tribal girl into doing court marriage with him on the pretext of getting her a job, thrashed in court

On Wednesday, June 14, a 45-year-old man named Noor Alam Khan from the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh was arrested by the Ambikapur police for alleged human trafficking under the guise of promising a job in Gujarat to a tribal Hindu girl. Accused Noor Alam Khan posed as a Hindu man named Rahul Singh.

Reportedly, a Kondagaon resident girl named Sharmili Netaam introduced the 21-year-old victim Madkam to the accused Noor Alam who pretended to be Rahul Singh. The accused promised to get her a job in Gujarat. He managed to convince her that a fake court marriage certificate would help her at the workplace in Gujarat. Accused Noor Alam called the victim to Ambikapur court through Sharmili Netaam. Reportedly, Sharmili was working as a guard at a Solar company in Gujarat.

The victim learnt about the accused person’s real identity when he was preparing an affidavit for the marriage. In the affidavit, the person Madkam knew as Rahul Singh wrote his name as Noor Alam Khan. The victim was left shocked and clueless upon realising that the person she believed to be a Hindu was actually a Muslim.

Soon after, the accused sensed the trouble and attempted to flee the spot, however, the people present inside the court premises caught him and thrashed him. He was eventually handed over to the police.

Reportedly, while the accused Noor Alam Khan was being beaten up, a woman was repeatedly calling on his phone. It turned out that the woman was his wife and he also has four children.

Accused Noor Alam, along with co-accused Sharmili Netam, have been booked under Sections 370, 120B, and 417 of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the court, from where they were sent to judicial custody.

Speaking to Organiser, local BJP leader Madhusudan Shukla said that the victim was already working in Raipur. He added that the accused convinced the victim to obtain a fake marriage certificate so that she will not have to face harassment at the workplace in Gujarat.

Shukla further alleged that it was a well-thought plan of the accused as he had bought the stamp three-four months earlier. However, some of the notaries present on the court premises grew suspicious of Noor Alam and the truth came out. The BJP functionary also stressed that the co-accused Sharmili Netam’s role in the matter should also be probed.