Preliminary findings in an ongoing investigation into the Chinese spy balloon that breached the US airspace have reportedly revealed that the craft was indeed intended for spying.

It was further revealed that the spy balloon was loaded with US-made equipment which helped it collect images, videos, and other information. The balloon was equipped with commercially available US components and interspersed with specialised Chinese sensors to transmit collected information back to China.

The investigation is being conducted by several US agencies along with the FBI who are analysing the debris retrieved after the US forces shot down the balloon on February 4, 2023.

A satellite-like device was suspended from the balloon with sensors, solar panels for power, and other devices to take photos, and videos and capture radar data. Officials said that with a propeller, the craft could maneuver over a site for long periods. US President Biden has described the balloon as carrying “two boxcars full of spy equipment.”

Details about how the balloon worked, how it was controlled and supposed to transmit data, and the sensors on it were also revealed. Investigators also traced purchase orders for some of the equipment and the purchasers’ relationship with the Chinese government.

According to a US media report, authorities described the Chinese balloon as an attempt at surveillance by Beijing combining off-the-shelf and specialised equipment. However, the craft didn’t appear to have sent the information back to China.

Whether the information transmission was blocked owing to a glitch or the Pentagon’s countermeasures to prevent information collection is not yet clear. In April this year, another report claimed that China had been able to gather intelligence from several US military sites despite the government’s efforts to block the same.

US media reports say it is highly unlikely that the US will make public the findings of the investigation. China had warned that should the US investigation report on the spy balloon become public, it will be forced to give a strong reaction.

Opposition leaders have criticised the Biden administration for delaying the release of the report for fear of further tensions in the already strained US-China relations.

What is the Chinese spy balloon case

On January 24, 2023, a giant white balloon was spotted drifting over Alaska, the mainland US and Canada which flared tensions between the US and China. While the US suspected Beijing’s attempts to spy, the latter said it was only for meteorological research purposes. The balloon was shot down by the US Air Force on February 4, 2023.

Chinese spy balloon spotted around Asia

Reports have emerged of Chinese spy balloons being spotted in parts of Asia over the years.

Reports say Japan has confirmed spotting balloons over its territory whereas Taiwan said it will shoot down mainland Chinese balloons if they pose any threat.