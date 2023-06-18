A 19-year-old Hindu student from Delhi University was brutally stabbed to death in the South Campus area of South West Delhi on Sunday, 18th June 2023. According to police sources, the victim Hindu youth identified as Nikhil Chauhan, was attacked by four individuals outside the college gate at approximately 12:30 pm. They repeatedly stabbed him before fleeing the scene. Nikhil, who resided in Paschim Vihar, was immediately taken to Charak Palika Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus. The accused and the victim had come to the college to attend their classes. Preliminary investigation reveals that there was a fight between them. The accused has been identified and is being traced. The student's… — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj C, stated that the deceased was a first-year student at AryaBhatta College, studying political science through the School of Open Learning. The South Campus police station has registered a case of murder, and an investigation has been initiated.

A student was stabbed to death in Delhi University's South Campus. Preliminary investigation reveals that there was a fight between them. The accused has been identified and is being traced. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/KrMx71oDT0 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

During the initial inquiry, it was discovered that approximately seven days earlier, one of the college students had behaved inappropriately with Nikhil’s girlfriend. Nikhil confronted the individual in response, and it is believed that this incident led to the revenge attack.

On Sunday, the accused student came with three of his companions and stabbed Nikhil outside the college gate. He was taken to Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh where doctors declared him brought dead. The police are currently searching for the suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

Nikhil’s father Sanjay Chauhan said, “At around 12.30 pm, I was informed about the stabbing of my son outside the college gate. As I reached the hospital, I was told that he had passed away. I demand that the accused should be nabbed at the earliest and stringent action should be taken against them.”

The police have successfully identified the accused individuals, and they are currently reviewing the CCTV footage from the crime scene and its surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events. Additionally, specialised teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

Delhi Police said that all students involved in the attack belong to the same college as the victim. The body has been sent for postmortem. “Further investigation is underway,” Delhi Police said.

Nikhil is survived by his two brothers and parents who live in the Paschim Vihar area. He was also working part-time as a model and appeared in music videos.