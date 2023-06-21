On Tuesday, June 20, a former CNN producer John Griffin, of Stamford, Connecticut was sentenced to 19 years in prison. John Griffin was convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl. In addition to the 19-years jail term, Griffin has been sentenced to 15 years of supervised release.

In December, John Griffin of Stamford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in federal court to using an interstate commerce facility to entice and coerce a minor into sexual conduct at his Vermont ski residence.

The government dropped two outstanding counts of inducement of a minor against Griffin, as part of the 2022 plea deal. Griffin originally pleaded not guilty in 2021. He has been ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Furthermore, John Griffin is prohibited from having contact with minors under the age of 18, unless accompanied by an adult who has been permitted by a probation officer. He is also barred from attending places where children congregate, such as playgrounds, schools, and theme parks, unless he first obtains permission from a probation officer.

According to the plea agreement, the ex-CNN producer contacted a woman on a website during the summer of 2020 and convinced her to bring her daughter to his home for sexual activity.

Griffin gave the woman $3,000 to travel from Nevada to Boston, where he met them and drove them to the $1.8 million residence.

According to an unsealed court document, Grffin stated that “wanton whore” is a term that can be applied to “the core of any” female, and that “a woman is a woman regardless of her age,” as articulated in texts taken from the indictment.

Notably, Griffin joined the CNN in 2013 and worked closely with Chris Cuomo, CNN journalist and bother of former New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo who was fired by the media house after he tried to help his brother deal with a sexual harassment scandal.

Other than this, in 2021, Project Veritas, a US journalism venture published graphic texts and videos in which a CNN producer fantasized about molesting his own fiancee’s daughter. The CNN producer apparently also sought to solicit sexually explicit photographs from his fiancee’s teenage daughter, according to the undercover video and text message.