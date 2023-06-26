Recently, Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar gave an exclusive interview to India Today channel in which he issued a direct threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The fugitive gangster claimed that Salman Khan is on their “kill list”.

Brar said, “We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.”

Apparently, Brar was referring to an earlier interview in which the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had stated that killing Salman Khan was his life goal.

Brar added, “Like we have said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know.”

This comes months after the actor reported that his close associate received threatening e-mails and claimed that his life was under threat. Subsequently, in March, the Mumbai Police filed a case against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar regarding the threatening emails sent to the Bollywood actor.

Reportedly, the threatening e-mail was sent to Prashant Gunjalkar, a close associate of Salman Khan. The email claimed that gangster Goldy Brar wanted to speak to Salman Khan. Additionally, Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview where he issued a threat against Salman was also referred to in the email.

The threatening email sent to Salman’s associate read, “Goldy Brar wants to speak to your boss (Salman Khan). He must have seen the interview (of Bishnoi), and if he hasn’t, then make him watch it. If he wants the matter to be closed, then let him speak (to Goldy Brar). If he wants to speak face-to-face, then let us know. This time we informed you on time. The next time you will only be shocked.”

Afterward, the actor’s team filed a police complaint against the sender, identified as Rohit Garg, and notorious gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Goldy Brar reveals why he killed Sidhu Moosewala

There have been several reports claiming that Goldy Brar is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala that took place in May, last year.

While exclusively speaking with India Today, Goldy Brar again reiterated that the gang did what was needed to be done and have nothing to hide about it.

Brar said, “Sidhu Moose Wala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one.”

He added, “He had personally harmed us, made some mistakes that were unforgivable, so we had to punish him. When a rich man has close ties with top police officers and when the government doesn’t do justice, how can we expect justice from the courts? So, we sought justice ourselves.”

It is important to note that last month, Goldy Brar was named in Canada’s top 25 most-wanted fugitives list.

Regarding this, the Canadian High Commission in Delhi said, “Brar is the subject of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the allegations originating from India. The offences committed in India are very serious in nature and merit the interest of the police in Canada.”

It added, “Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety. He is currently under investigation but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada.”

Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjeet Singh is said to be in his late 20s. He left India on a student visa for Canada in 2017. It is said that he executed Moose Wala’s murder from abroad. While the assailants who killed Sidhu Moosewala and their supporters were arrested in India, Goldy Brar remains a fugitive and a red corner notice was issued against him.

Earlier, in December last year, Punjab CM Mann claimed that the gangster had been detained in the US. However, on the 5th of December, Brar purportedly surfaced online in an interview and claimed that he was not held and nor was he in the US. Now, he has again resurfaced with this exclusive interview where he claims Bollywood actor Salman Khan is on their kill list.