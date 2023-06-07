Wednesday, June 7, 2023
News Reports
Government willing to hold talks with protesting wrestlers as they resume their government duties

The wrestlers have been protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest.

Anurag Thakur invited protesting wrestlers for talks with govenrment days after they resumed government duties (Image: Himachal Tonite/Matrubhumi)
The Government of India has agreed to hold talks with the protesting wrestlers after they resumed their government duties. The update came days after the three main protesters, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a midnight tweet, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said, “The government is willing to discuss with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited them for the same.”

June 9 protest cancelled by Khap and Kisan leaders

After the reports that the wrestlers met HM Shah and resumed duties, Khap and Kisan leaders cancelled the scheduled protests on June 9. It was reported that the Khap and Kisan leaders were unaware of the meeting between the protesters and the Home Minister. Though the protest has been cancelled, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said they had not withdrawn their support to the protest. In a statement, Tikait told PTI, “Our June 9 demonstration in Delhi remains postponed at the moment. We will wait for the meeting outcome between government officials and protesting wrestlers. We (farmers’ union) support the wrestlers and will continue supporting them.”

Wrestlers protest against former WFI chief

The wrestlers have been protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest. Female wrestlers have alleged that Singh sexually harassed them. Two FIRs were registered against Singh on the complaint of seven female wrestlers, including one allegedly minor wrestler. Singh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. However, recently it was reported the minor wrestler withdrew her statement in front of the magistrate and recorded a new one under Section 164 of the CrPC.

On June 6, Delhi Police recorded statements of Singh’s staff at his residences, including in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Around 27 people, including servants, drivers, guards, gardeners and other staff members, were questioned as part of allegations against him.

