Jharkhand: Golu Ansari pretends to be a Hindu, cheats, impregnates a minor Dalit girl...
Jharkhand: Golu Ansari pretends to be a Hindu, cheats, impregnates a minor Dalit girl and pressures her to convert to Islam, girl commits suicide

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand: Golu Ansari conceals his identity, cheats, impregnates a minor Dalit girl, pressures her for conversion; girl commits suicide, Ansari arrested
Golu Ansari has been arrested by the Police (Image- newsnation)
5

In a dreadful case reported from the Khalari region of Jharkhand, a minor girl committed suicide after she was cheated on and impregnated by a person identified as Golu Ansari. The incident is said to be a Love Jihad case as the accused had posed a Hindu person to get in touch with the victim girl.

According to the reports, the victim girl came in contact with the accused who told her that he was a Hindu. He established sexual relations with her and impregnated her. The accused then secretively married the girl and forced her to convert her religion to Islam.

The incident came to the fore after the Leader of the Opposition of Jharkhand, BJP’s Babulal Marandi released a video of the victim and stated that the state had become a breeding ground for Love Jihad type of cases. He requested the state CM to look into the cases and take strict action against the culprits.

“CM Hemant Soren ji, I am telling you again and again, the roots of love jihad have become very strong in Jharkhand and such conspirators are active from Santal to all parts of the state. These people make tribal and Dalit minors victims. Such elements are also being funded internationally. These conspirators are bent on destroying the identity and social fabric of Jharkhand. You have the responsibility of the state, to do your duty, by marking such elements. Take strict action against those who nurture them,” Marandi said.

As per the tweet shared by him, the victim girl has been identified as Pooja and she belongs to the Dalit community. The accused continued to exploit the girl and pressured her to change her region. He also married her by concealing his identity and avoided introducing her to his family.

Marandi said that the girl was under massive pressure for the past several days which she could not handle. She was being pressured to convert her religion and ultimately she decided to end her life.

The accused in the case has been arrested by the police and is being interrogated. He has been charged under relevant sections of the law. Further investigations into the case are underway.

