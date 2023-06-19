Junagadh Violence: Conspiracy to burn bus full of passengers exposed, Islamist mob let passengers go after the driver told them he was a Muslim

Junagadh violence took place on June 16 after Municipal Corporation sent notice to an illegal Dargah. The violent Islamist mob attacked police, pelted stones and burned public and private property. Both government and private vehicles were damaged during the violence.

Among those vehicles, an ST Bus was going to Vijaynagar from Junagadh. In the attack, a bus driver, conductor and a senior citizen got injured. They were admitted to a civil hospital for treatment. ST Bus conductor and driver narrated the horrifying incident.

They said, “We left Junagadh depo at 10:15 PM on the Junagadh-Vijaynagar bus. There were 25 people on the bus. When the vehicle reached Majewadi Gate, the mob started pelting stones at the bus. Around 500 people attacked the bus and broke the windows. They closed the bus from outside and called for burning down the bus. The police reached on time and dispersed the mob.

Bus driver Asif Qureshi said, “The mob threw large stones inside the bus. The first stone entered the bus after breaking the driver-side window and hit me on the right elbow. They kept attacking the bust while passengers were inside. They saved themselves by hiding under the seats. We requested them with folded hands to let the passengers leave. They only let us leave when I told them my name was Asifbhai. They believed me and let us leave.”

The passengers were so scared that they ran away without luggage. The driver said the mob ransacked the bus after the passengers left.

As per reports, the Municipal Corporation had sent a notice to an illegal dargah located at Majewadi Gate to show documents within five days. On June 16, the mob started to gather outside Dargah and at around 10 PM, they attacked the police. The mob damaged vehicles and burnt some of them. They also pelted stones.