‘You will land in jail’: Karnataka Minister threatens Hindu activist who criticised attempt to cancel event honouring Veer Savarkar: Details

On June 4, Minister for Commerce and Industry in Congress-led Karnataka Government MB Patil threatened pro-Hindu activist Chakravarthy Sulibele with jail time. Patil’s reaction came after Sulibele drew a parallel between the current Congress regime in Karnataka and Hitler for attempting to cancel an event commemorating Veer Savarkar. In his statement, Patil said if Sulibele continued to “incite communal strife” in the state, he would face jail time. Sulibele is the founder of Yuva Brigade.

Patil made the threatening remarks during a press conference. Countering Sulibele’s comparison between the Congress government and Hitler’s regime, Patil said those remarks were inflammatory and divisive. He accused Sulibele of instigating disturbance in the state over the past four years. Sulibele was local about several issues including halal, hijab and azaan.

He said, “Ask Sulibele, what has he done in the past. Sulibele, the disasters committed in the past by you and your ilk, like the Hijab, textbook row, halal and azaan, will be rectified. In case, you continue this, I want to tell you that you would spend time in jail.”

BJP criticised Patil for threatening Sulibele

BJP criticised Patil for his remarks. BJP MP from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya called it an abuse of power. He said such abuse of power was a common feature of the Siddaramaiah government. In a tweet, he wrote, “Karnataka Minister Sri @MBPatil’s threat to jail Sri Sulibele Chakravarthy only further proves Sulibele’s accusation that this is a Hitler-ish Govt that is keen to curb freedom of speech. In less than a fortnight of assuming office, these open threats to abuse power are a common feature of the Siddaramiah government. We will fight every abuse of power, both inside and outside courts.”

Karnataka Minister Sri @MBPatil’s threat to jail Sri Sulibele Chakravarthy only further proves Sulibele’s accusation that this is a Hitler-ish Govt that is keen to curb freedom of speech.



In less than a fortnight of assuming office, these open threats to abuse power is a common… — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 5, 2023

Sulibele comments against Congress

During the program commemorating Veer Savarkar on his 140th birth anniversary, Sulibele compared the Congress government to Hitler’s regime. He said, “It hasn’t been a week since they came to power and they wanted to cancel this programme. If they are not ready to listen to others, what are they? My friends, this is Hitler’s government.”

Responding to Patil’s threats, Sulebele said, “We call a government Hitler’s government when they don’t have the patience to listen to the truth, which is sometimes uncomfortable. They have the power and they will do what they want. It is not new for someone like me who has come here through struggle. We are ready.”

He added, “You [Patil] should have some control over your speech. As the public has given you the mandate to rule, you should let go of arrogance, which will spoil your and your government’s name.”