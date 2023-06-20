Tuesday, June 20, 2023
HomeCrimeMadhya Pradesh: Dalit woman abducted by husband's friend Amjad Khan; fed meat, forced to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit woman abducted by husband’s friend Amjad Khan; fed meat, forced to convert to Islam, and raped for several days

The victim is a mother of two children. On Monday, June 19, 2023, she registered a complaint about the perpetrator.

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image from India Today
Representative Image via India Today
6

An instance of a 40-year-old married Dalit woman being kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert to Islam has surfaced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused is a 50-year-old Muslim man named Amjad Khan, who is currently absconding. Khan was reportedly friends with the victim’s husband.

Khan took advantage of the friendship and abducted the woman from her residence on June 2 at knifepoint and held her hostage in Bhopal for several days where he sexually assaulted her. He also forcibly tried to change her religion and convert her to Islam.

The victim is a mother of two children. On Monday, June 19, 2023, she registered a complaint about the perpetrator. She was accompanied by her husband and the members of the Hindu Dharma Sena.

While initially filing a missing person report at the police station, the husband mentioned the possibility of kidnapping by Amjad Khan. On June 8th, 2023, the woman was recovered by police from the state capital, however, the offender evaded capture.

In the wake of this, the woman revealed her ordeal while submitting a complaint against the culprit on Monday. Station House Officer Cantt Police Station RK Soni informed that she did not make any such charges against Amjad Khan when she was found.

The matter is being looked into after the complaint was received. Yogesh Agarwal, the president of the Hindu Dharma Sena, was contacted by OpIndia about the same. He reported that she kept silent as a result of the fear the culprit had instilled in her as well as societal shame. Later, she disclosed the entire ordeal to her husband and made the decision to lodge a complaint.

According to Yogesh Aggarwal, Amjad Khan has a criminal history. There are already several cases registered against him. He announced that the administration has been given an ultimatum of two days to arrest him. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLove Jihad Madhya Pradesh
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
639,197FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com