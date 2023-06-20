An instance of a 40-year-old married Dalit woman being kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert to Islam has surfaced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused is a 50-year-old Muslim man named Amjad Khan, who is currently absconding. Khan was reportedly friends with the victim’s husband.

Khan took advantage of the friendship and abducted the woman from her residence on June 2 at knifepoint and held her hostage in Bhopal for several days where he sexually assaulted her. He also forcibly tried to change her religion and convert her to Islam.

The victim is a mother of two children. On Monday, June 19, 2023, she registered a complaint about the perpetrator. She was accompanied by her husband and the members of the Hindu Dharma Sena.

While initially filing a missing person report at the police station, the husband mentioned the possibility of kidnapping by Amjad Khan. On June 8th, 2023, the woman was recovered by police from the state capital, however, the offender evaded capture.

In the wake of this, the woman revealed her ordeal while submitting a complaint against the culprit on Monday. Station House Officer Cantt Police Station RK Soni informed that she did not make any such charges against Amjad Khan when she was found.

The matter is being looked into after the complaint was received. Yogesh Agarwal, the president of the Hindu Dharma Sena, was contacted by OpIndia about the same. He reported that she kept silent as a result of the fear the culprit had instilled in her as well as societal shame. Later, she disclosed the entire ordeal to her husband and made the decision to lodge a complaint.

According to Yogesh Aggarwal, Amjad Khan has a criminal history. There are already several cases registered against him. He announced that the administration has been given an ultimatum of two days to arrest him.