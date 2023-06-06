Maharashtra: Usman Khan tried to rape a pregnant cow owned by Bajrang Dal activist, failing which, he inserted a blade, tried to rip out her organs, arrested

On the intervening night of June 4 and June 5, a man identified as Usman Khan attempted to rape a pregnant cow named Nandini behind a hotel named Apulaki. Bajrang Dal activist Nilesh Vijay Chaskar owns Nandini. As per the complaint filed by Chaskar at Bhosari Police Station, Pune, Maharashtra, he received a call at around 2 AM that his cow was screaming. Chaskar and his friend Akshay Shinde rushed back to the hotel to check on Nandini and found her running around in excruciating pain.

Chaskar checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. In one of the footage, they noticed a man running from the scene who looked familiar. Upon searching, they found the man behind a wall at an empty plot.

Rope used to hang Nandini (left) Usman caught on camera (right)

Speaking to OpIndia, Chaskar said Usman changed clothes after attempting to rape and assault the cow. However, he was covered with the smell of cow dung and blood. Usman was sleeping when they found him. One of Chaskar’s friends checked his bag and found clothes and shoes covered in cow dung and blood. They apprehended Usman and questioned him about the incident. He then called the police and doctor, who checked Nandini and started her treatment.

In his complaint, Chaskar said that Usman entered the shed where Nandini, who was pregnant at the time of the assault, was kept at night. He tied Nandini’s neck to a rope and hanged her. He attempted to rape her but failed. He then picked a blade, inserted his hand in Nandini’s private part, and tried to pull her organs out. During the assault, Nandini got severely injured and lost a lot of blood. After the assault, Usman left the scene, changed clothes and hid at a plot where Chaskar and his friends apprehended him.

Usman was handed over to the police, and a formal complaint against him was filed the next day. Usman admitted to the crime and claimed he indulged in the heinous crime under the influence of alcohol. Chaskar said, “I am not sure why he did it. Someone provoked him, or he had enmity with me, I don’t know.” Speaking about the health of Nandini, Chaskar said, “She is unable to stand. She has stopped eating. I fed her a few chapatis, but she could not chew the food.” Nandini’s health is currently in bad shape, and she is being treated for the injuries.

On June 5, Nilesh Chaskar and other Hindu activists including Rushikesh Bhagwat, Nikunj Batra, Dudhaji Shinde, Akash Parde and Chaitanya Sude went to the local police station to file a complaint against Usman with the help of Advocate Mangesh Nedhe

Nilesh Chaskar and other Hindu activists filed complaint against Usman at Bhosri police station. Source: Nikunj

Cow raping incidents

This is not the first time rape on a cow has been attempted. On May 30, it was reported that Chhattisgarh Police arrested a man named Hasan Khan for raping a cow in the middle of the night. He was apprehended by Hindu outfits and handed over to the police.

On March 7, 18-year-old Mohammad Sahil and three others were arrested for having unnatural sex with a cow in Durg, Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime.