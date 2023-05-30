In a repulsive act of beastliness, a cow has been reportedly raped by a cloth trader named Hasan Khan in the Bhilai city in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The incident, which was caught on CCTV footage occurred on May 24, 2023.

After the video of the heinous act went viral on social media, several outraged members of the BJYM and other Hindu organisations gheraoed the Jamul police station, demanding the accused be arrested and a case registered against the person involved in such a depraved act. The Chhattisgarh police acted on the complaint and arrested Hasan Khan within 24 hours and sent him to jail.

As per reports, the incident occurred in Bhilai’s Housing Board Colony. Firoz Khan and his family have been living here for three to four years. They own two to three houses in the area. Hasan Khan, a youth from Delhi, came to these people to sell garments. On May 24, around midnight, Hasan Khan indulged in the ghoulish act which was incidentally recorded on CCTV.

When locals witnessed Hasan Khan indulging in the repulsive act on the CCTV footage, they alerted BJP leaders on Monday (May 29, 2023). Following this, members of the BJP, BJYM, and Bajrang Dal banded together and reached the Jamul police station. They gheraoed the PS, demanding the arrest of the culprit.

As the situation deteriorated, the case was handled by IPS Prabhat Kumar and CSP Cantonment Ashish Banchore. Officers from the cantonment and Supela police stations were immediately dispatched to the crime scene. The police brought the family members of the accused to the police station. They were interrogated and based on the information gathered, the police arrested Hasan Khan.

Speaking about the incident, Deepak Yadav, a Bajrang Dal activist, stated, “We received information that on May 24, a man raped a cow.” The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. We filed a report on the incident with the Jamul police station. Following that, all of our gau rakshaks and Hindu brothers headed together with the police administration to the accused’s residence. When we arrived, the owner of the residence informed us that we did not know him (the accused). Later, he revealed that he works at his place.”

“We want that the harshest punishment is taken against such accused. They should not be spared at all. Otherwise, the entire Hindu society and Bajrang Dal will launch a fierce agitation,” Yadav further said, adding that a woman living in the locality had told them that this was the third such incident that took place in the Housing Board Colony. “Every time the accused is released after two hours of questioning. Others present there told that this is done intentionally,” the Bajrang Dal leader added.

On March 7, 18-year-old Mohammad Sahil and three others were arrested for having unnatural sex with a cow in Durg, Chhattisgarh. As per reports, the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime.