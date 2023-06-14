Police on Wednesday reported that at least nine people have been killed and ten were injured in a village in the Khamenlok region of the ethnically troubled state of Manipur in a new terrorist strike. The terrorists equipped with sophisticated weapons surrounded the residents of the village, which is located on the borders of the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi district and the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district. Police stated the attack started at one in the morning. The injured have been taken to the Imphal hospital. Based on some reports, the perpetrators also set a number of homes on fire in the village.

Armed militants and village volunteers engaged in gunfire on Monday night in the Khamenlok area. In accordance with accounts, security personnel and Kuki insurgents were also involved in a gunfight on Tuesday at Phougakchao Ikhai in the Bishnupur district. Security troops confronted the Kuki militants as they attempted to build bunkers near Meitei communities, which led to the exchange of fire.

District authorities have shortened the curfew relaxation hours from the customary 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East and Imphal West to 5 am to 9 am in an effort to get the situation under control. In 11 of Manipur’s 16 districts, the curfew is still in effect, and internet access is not available anywhere in the sensitive northeastern state.

Imphal East police superintendent K Shivakanta Singh informed, “There was firing in the village around 10-10:30 pm and nine people were killed and 10 others injured. All injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of one is stated to be critical.” He added that Assam Rifles is in charge of maintaining security in the region and everything was now under control.

On Monday, important civil society groups from the feuding Meitei and Kuki communities rejected to be a part of the Union government’s peace committee to mediate peace in the state.

The ethnic violence that broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur a month ago resulted in at least 100 fatalities, 310 injuries and another 40,000 displaced. To reestablish peace in the state, the army and paramilitary forces were deployed there.

Violence erupted after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was called on May 3 by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in all the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Many homes were destroyed in several parts, including Imphal Valley, inhabited mostly by the Meitei community.

The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53% of Manipur’s population, reside in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of the Naga and Kuki tribal groups, who live in the hill districts.

Amit Shah also visited the state and appealed for peace and announced a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the violence among other significant measures. He also declared the formation of a peace committee and an inter-agency unified command for better coordination.