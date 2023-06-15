Thursday, June 15, 2023
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Aashiya and her brother-in-law Suhail collaborate to kill her husband Sagar Ahmed in Muzaffarnagar

Aasiya and Suhail had been involved in a clandestine love affair, which had fostered resentment towards Sagar. Suhail is the stepbrother of Aashiya's husband Sagar Ahmed

OpIndia Staff
aashiya
Deceased Sagar Ahmed was buried in an under-construction house. Image Source: India Post English
1

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Thursday, 15th June 2023, in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, a woman conspired with her brother-in-law to orchestrate the murder of her husband, burying his lifeless body in an under-construction house. The shocking truth behind this heinous act came to light on Thursday when the culprits were apprehended and confessed to their crime after rigorous interrogation by both family members and the police.

The victim, identified as Sagar Ahmad, had been reported missing on June 6, prompting his family to lodge a complaint with the Purkazi Police Station. However, despite their relentless efforts to locate him, Sagar remained untraceable. The turning point in the investigation occurred when suspicions arose surrounding his disappearance, leading the police to focus their attention on his wife, Aashiya, and her brother-in-law, Suhail.

Upon closer scrutiny, it was revealed that Aasiya and Suhail had been involved in a clandestine love affair, which had fostered resentment towards Sagar. Suhail is the stepbrother of Aashiya’s husband Sagar Ahmed. Driven by their dark motives, they meticulously planned and executed the murder, burying the victim’s body in a pit within the unfinished house situated on their property.

The breakthrough in the case occurred during intensive questioning, where both Aashiya and Suhail finally admitted to their involvement in the crime. Their confessions shed light on the entire sequence of events, providing key insights for the authorities.

Under the supervision of a magistrate, the police acted swiftly and exhumed Sagar’s remains from the makeshift grave. Notably, a scarf was found wrapped around the victim’s neck, heightening suspicions of strangulation. To ensure a thorough investigation, the body was sent for post-mortem examination, which would help establish the cause and manner of death definitively.

SP City Satyanarayan Prajapati, while sharing the details of the case, disclosed that the Purkazi Police Station had received a missing person report on June 7, alerting them to Sagar’s sudden disappearance. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of his wife, Aashiya, and her brother-in-law, Suhail, on charges of murder. Both individuals admitted to their guilt during questioning, providing incriminating evidence against themselves.

The police placed Aashiya and Suhail under custody, subsequently transferring them to jail. The written complaint filed by the victim’s father, Fareed Ahmad, forms the basis of the murder charges against the accused.

This shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the community, serving as a stark reminder of the complexities of human relationships and the consequences that ensue when emotions take a dark turn. The authorities are at present determined to ensure a proper investigation and bring justice to the victim, Sagar Ahmad, and his grieving family.

