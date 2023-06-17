The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to hand over the investigation into the attacks on Indian High Commission in the US and Canada to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This comes days after an NIA team reached London on May 23 to probe the attack on Indian High Commission there.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police filed two separate FIRs in connection with the attacks on the Indian High Commissions in San Francisco and Canada in March of this year.

During the attack on the Indian High Commission in Canada, a grenade was also thrown, prompting the Special Cell to register an FIR under the UAPA and the Explosive Act in this instance.

In the same month, a similar attack on the Indian High Commission occurred in San Francisco. In this case, the Special Cell also filed an FIR under the UAPA.

Khalistani attacks on Indian diplomatic missions and consulates

At a time when Indian authorities launched a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, a dinner reception for High Commissioner of India to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma in Surrey, British Columbia, on March 20, had to be cancelled due to violent protests by Khalistanis. Back then OpIndia reported how an Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal was “pushed and threatened” by the Khalistanis protesting.

Back then, India had registered its strong protest against the attacks by Khalistani elements. The foreign office in New Delhi had summoned Canada’s High Commissioner and sought an explanation on how the Khalistani elements were permitted to violate the security of the Indian diplomatic mission and consulates in the presence of police.

“The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and was asked to arrest and prosecute individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated back then.

Khalistani terrorists attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

On March 19, 2023, the Khalistanis launched an attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco in the United States. The Khalistani terrorists breached the local authorities’ makeshift security barricades, placed two Khalistani flags inside the consulate, and caused significant damage to the building. Two consulate personnel later removed the flags.

The NIA Act was amended in 2019 allowing NIA probes abroad

On August 2, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revised the NIA Act to allow the agency to conduct investigations on foreign land. A government notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019 (16 of 2019), the central government hereby appoints the 2nd August 2019, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.” On July 17, 2019, the parliament enacted a law in this regard.

The amendment included a significant provision that extended the NIA’s authority to investigate offences committed outside of India. This provision, however, is subject to existing international treaties as well as the domestic laws of the countries involved.