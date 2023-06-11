On Sunday, 11 June, the Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann hiked the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The price of petrol has increased by 92 paise per litre, while diesel price has surged by 88 paise. Notably, fuel prices have been raised for the second time this year. One litre of petrol will now cost Rs 98.65 in the state, while diesel will cost Rs 88.95 per litre.

Punjab government increases VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Petrol price in the state to be Rs 98.65 per litre and diesel price to be Rs 88.95 per litre — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

With the current increase, the state intends to raise an additional revenue of Rs 600 crore per annum.

According to a Times Now report, the Punjab government issued an order on Saturday (10th June 2023) to raise the VAT on petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson of the BJP slammed the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the price hike.

Taking to Twitter Poonawalla called out the double standards of the Aam Aadmi Party saying that they talk about inflation in the rest of the country while increasing prices in the states governed by them. Poonawalla also described AAP as an “anti-Aam Aadmi and anti peoples party”. He added, “While the Central government has cut the central excise on petrol and diesel twice but these parties, because they have made such impractical promises that they have to tax the common man, loot them and then talk about inflation across the country.”

What hypocrisy by AAP in Punjab

Increase VAT on petrol & diesel



Steal from kisan and fulfil impractical promises after running Punjab into bankruptcy



AAP ka Paap



वाह ! हिपोक्रेसी देखिये



पूरे देश में महंगाई का ढिंढोरा पीटेंगे – अपने अपने राज्य में VAT या बिजली दाम बढ़ा… pic.twitter.com/B1RVUhxuGG — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 11, 2023

“Karnataka Congress increased electricity rates as they came in power and increased VAT on diesel in Himachal. All of this is happening in Punjab because the state’s economy has entirely crumbled after adopting Kejriwal’s model. Punjab is on the verge of bankruptcy. Because there is no other way to fulfil their election promises, those who serve their political interests seek to fulfil them by putting the burden on farmers and the poor,” Poonawalla added.