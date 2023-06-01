Gujarat: Rikshaw driver Arif Mohammed abuses woman, unzips himself and claims police can’t do anything, wets himself after Vapi police arrest him: Details

On May 31, a video went viral on social media in which a rikshaw driver was seen molesting a woman during an altercation. He also used abusive language for the police. Another video of the same man went viral on June 1 in which police arrested him.

As per reports, Arif operates a rikshaw near Gitanagar Railway Station in Vapi, Gujarat. He got into an altercation with a female rickshaw driver over getting passengers. During the altercation, Arif molested her. He could be seen trying to open his pants in front of the woman Rikshaw driver. He claimed the police could not do anything to him and used derogatory language for the police.

On May 31, the female driver had parked her Rikshaw near Railway Station. Arif Mohammed Abushaad Sayyed got into an altercation with her over getting passengers and started abusing and molesting her. His actions irked the female rickshaw driver who started recording video of the incident after which Arif opened his pants. He said, “Take the video of this too. Show it to the police. They cannot do anything to me”.

Soon a crowd gathered around the rickshaw and took Arif to the police station. Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against him based which he was arrested.

After arresting Arif, police took him to the place where the incident took place and asked him to apologise in public. The video of him seeking forgiveness has gone viral on social media. In the video, a female journalist came close to Arif and asked, “What are your comments on police action? You had said police cannot touch you. However, it is now being said you wet your pants four times?” Arif was unable to answer and just nodded.

She further asked, “What are your comments on Valsad police? Will you molest a woman again? Are you going to underestimate police again?” Arif just said “no” in the reply.