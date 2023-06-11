On Saturday, 10th June 2023, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the number of startups in the country has experienced impressive growth of 300 times over the past nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) made this statement while addressing the ‘Young Start-up Conclave’ that took place in Udhampur, which happens to be Singh’s home constituency.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the focus of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past nine years has extended beyond merely generating employment opportunities. It has also prioritized fostering entrepreneurship and encouraging individuals to build their own businesses.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The mantra of PM Narendra Modi ‘StartUp India, StandUp India’ is creating millions of job opportunities for the youth of this country who are gradually coming out of the government job mindset and are ready to take the plunge and create new opportunities in niche sectors, in turn creating scores of job opportunities.”

Dr Jitendra Singh further said (at 6:41 in his speech), “The startups in India grew 300 times in the last 9 years as from just around 350 startups before 2014, there has been a quantum jump in startups to more than 90,000 with more than 100 unicorns. The startup movement promoted by Modi is now reaching every part of the country.”

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized that the conclave held in Udhampur provides a valuable platform to discover fresh prospects for both industries and entrepreneurs in the region. He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir have been accorded the utmost importance, resulting in the region’s significant progress and development. As a result, Jammu and Kashmir are now effectively competing with other states and Union Territories in terms of overall development.

He added, “The year 2023 is important for many reasons as this is the year India has been able to attain G20 Presidency. This year is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets by the UNO due to the efforts of Modi which shows how the stature of India has grown in the world under the present government.”

The minister further said, “India had no dearth of talent, capability, innovation and creativity among the youth, but they were lacking a favourable milieu and proper patronage from the political leadership which was provided by the Prime Minister.”

Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmad termed this day as historic for district Udhampur which has been chosen for this two-day ‘Start-up Conclave’. Dr Zabeer emphasised people of district Udhampur and other nearest districts must visit this ‘Start-up Conclave’ so that they will be informed, and counselled about the benefits of startups which are the engines of economic growth.

The StartUp conclave was attended by Chairperson DDC (District Development Council) Udhampur Lal Chand, Vice Chairperson DDC Juhi Manhas Pathania, Director CSIR-IIIM, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP Udhampur Dr Vinod Kumar besides other officers of district administration.