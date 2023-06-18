On Friday, June 16, a 38-year-old Indian man Aravind Sasikumar was stabbed with a knife in Southhampton Way, Camberwell, in the United Kingdom. According to the police, the deceased victim hailing from Kerala was allegedly killed by his flatmate Salman Salim.

The Metropolitan Police said that Aravind Sasikumar was found with knife wounds after cops were called to a private residence on Southampton Way in Camberwell. The police added that the deceased victim’s family has been informed and is being supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Accused Salman Salim and the deceased victim were flatmates and shared community facilities with other Keralites residing there.

According to the police, Sasikumar died on the spot on Friday at around 1.31 a.m. On Saturday, June 17, accused Salman Salim, 25, was produced before Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

“This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts are with the man’s family as they come to terms with this awful news,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander in Southwark and Lambeth. “We will do everything possible to hold those guilty accountable,” Addoh added.

“We sent numerous resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further stated, “We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which included a paramedic and a doctor in a car. “Sadly, despite our crews’ best efforts, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, called the crime a “horrific murder” and offered her “deepest sympathy.”

“Horrific murder in Southampton Way/Coleman Rd. Deepest sympathy to bereaved family. Contact police if you have any info that can help bring whoever did this to justice. Call police on 101 quoting ref 494/16JUN or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111,” Harman tweeted on Friday.

An Irish-Indian student, Grace Kumar, from Nottingham, and an Indian woman from Hyderabad, Tejaswini Reddy, from Wembley, were killed in stabbing incidents earlier this week.