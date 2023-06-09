Friday, June 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Muslim youth offers namaz in a Hindu temple in Hapur; case registered,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim youth offers namaz in a Hindu temple in Hapur; case registered, temple cleaned

At around 5 AM in the morning, an unidentified Muslim youth entered the temple and offered namaz on the floors of the Chandi Mandir is situated at Chandi Road in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff
hapur
Namaz was offered in a temple at Hapur. Image Source: Live Hindustan
14

On Friday, 9th June 2023, a Muslim youth barged into a Hindu temple in the Kotwali area of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. The youth offered namaz on the floors of the temple. the incident was followed by a heavy uproar from the local Hindu community. A case was registered in this regard at the local police station. The police are searching for the absconding accused. Hindus cleaned the temple after the accused was thrashed out of the temple.

Chandi Mandir is situated at Chandi Road in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. At around 5 AM in the morning, an unidentified Muslim youth entered the temple and offered namaz on the floors of the temple. The women devotees in the temple opposed him. After some time, more devotees reached the temple and then the accused was thrashed out of the temple.

When the devotees saw the youth offering namaz inside the temple, they opposed it. Later the temple floor was cleaned. When Hindu organizations learned about namaz being offered inside the temple, they also expressed their opposition and demanded the arrest of the person involved.

Upon receiving the information, Inspector Sanjay Pandey reached the temple and inquired about the incident to priests and other individuals present. He collected the CCTV footage and launched an investigation. The officials who arrived at the scene conducted a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. In response to the public’s anger, a substantial police force was deployed around the temple premises.

Prerna Sharma – the district magistrate of Hapur – visited the spot and took a review of the situation. She said, “This matter here at the Chandi Mandir came to light. I along with the SP and other police officers have discussed with the members of the temple committee and other devotees present here about this incident. We have also recorded their statements. This matter is being further investigated. We are also checking the CCTV footage.”

SP Abhishek Verma, accompanied by ASP Mukesh Mishra and a contingent of police forces, arrived at the temple and stationed the police personnel. Vinay Agarwal, a member of the temple management committee, told the media that namaz was offered in the temple courtyard. A First Information Report (FIR) is also filed in this regard. The members of Hindu organizations called for appropriate measures to be taken.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Naseeruddin Shah said such a cheap and childish thing’: Mukesh Khanna lambasts Shah for his recent “Muslim hating” comment

OpIndia Staff -

Here is why Canada is sending back over 700 students from Punjab and AAP is desperate for the Centre’s help

Dibakar Dutta -

‘She was like a daughter, never had physical relationship’: Saraswati Vaidya murder accused claims she committed suicide and he has HIV, police say they...

OpIndia Staff -

National-level baseball player Sanjana Barkade commits suicide after one Abdul Mansoori threatens her to convert to Islam, had pretended to be Hindu earlier

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: After converting Rajesh Jani to Mohammed Riyaz, Islamists target his family in Vasai, keep a ‘watch’ over their house, daughter says

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: One Ahmad Mohammad arrested in Navsari for selling beef samosas calling them chicken and mutton samosas, meat supplier on the run

OpIndia Staff -

‘Liberals’, Islamists, including ex-SIMI father of Umar Khalid, hold program to brand him ‘innocent’ as he completes 1000 days in jail, whitewash role in...

OpIndia Staff -

Damoh school embroiled in Conversion-Hijab controversy planning a rally after Friday prayers, can use children: NCPCR chief warns MP govt

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Scamsters falsely link woman with Khalistani terror outfits and drug peddlers to intimidate her, dupes her of Rs 5 lakhs

OpIndia Staff -

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh, Waris De Punjab resulted in dip in attendance at Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star Anniversary: What Intelligence agencies said

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,470FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com