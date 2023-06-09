On Friday, 9th June 2023, a Muslim youth barged into a Hindu temple in the Kotwali area of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. The youth offered namaz on the floors of the temple. the incident was followed by a heavy uproar from the local Hindu community. A case was registered in this regard at the local police station. The police are searching for the absconding accused. Hindus cleaned the temple after the accused was thrashed out of the temple.

Chandi Mandir is situated at Chandi Road in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. At around 5 AM in the morning, an unidentified Muslim youth entered the temple and offered namaz on the floors of the temple. The women devotees in the temple opposed him. After some time, more devotees reached the temple and then the accused was thrashed out of the temple.

When the devotees saw the youth offering namaz inside the temple, they opposed it. Later the temple floor was cleaned. When Hindu organizations learned about namaz being offered inside the temple, they also expressed their opposition and demanded the arrest of the person involved.

Upon receiving the information, Inspector Sanjay Pandey reached the temple and inquired about the incident to priests and other individuals present. He collected the CCTV footage and launched an investigation. The officials who arrived at the scene conducted a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. In response to the public’s anger, a substantial police force was deployed around the temple premises.

Prerna Sharma – the district magistrate of Hapur – visited the spot and took a review of the situation. She said, “This matter here at the Chandi Mandir came to light. I along with the SP and other police officers have discussed with the members of the temple committee and other devotees present here about this incident. We have also recorded their statements. This matter is being further investigated. We are also checking the CCTV footage.”

SP Abhishek Verma, accompanied by ASP Mukesh Mishra and a contingent of police forces, arrived at the temple and stationed the police personnel. Vinay Agarwal, a member of the temple management committee, told the media that namaz was offered in the temple courtyard. A First Information Report (FIR) is also filed in this regard. The members of Hindu organizations called for appropriate measures to be taken.