Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeEditor's picks'Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve people': Vibhu Upadhyay, who performed Ganga Aarti...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve people’: Vibhu Upadhyay, who performed Ganga Aarti at Kacchla Ghat regularly, clears NEET exam on his first attempt

OpIndia Staff
Vibhu Upadhyay NEET
UP boy Vibhu Upadhyay clears NEET in first attempt, credits Maa ganga for his success.
6

It is said that hard work is the key to success. However, in the story of Vibhu Upadhyay, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, hard work coupled with Maa Ganga’s blessings helped him clear the prestigious NEET 2023 exam on his first attempt. Vibhu Upadhyay scored 622 marks out of a total of 720. Vibhu stated that he has been performing Ganga Aarti on a regular basis since 2019 at the Kacchla Ghat and intends to continue doing so in the future.

“Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve the people,” Vibhu remarked. I will never disappoint her. It is only through her blessings that I have reached this point in my life today. My parents and teachers have also contributed to my accomplishment. I’d also like to thank DK Singh, the former DM of my district, who initiated the Ganga Aarti programme in 2019.

Vibhu Upadhyay believes that such initiatives made it possible for youths like him to connect with Sanatan Dharma. The Hindu youngsters began to like doing aarti at the ghat, which drew them closer to their culture. Vibhu Upadhyay also complimented the traditional attire worn during the Ganga Aarti. He stated that Ganga Aarti kept his mind focused and calm. He used to devote one hour of his day to Aarti.

Speaking to ANI, Vibhu said that he wanted to continue his family tradition of becoming doctors. He started preparing for this when he was in 9th standard.

“Maybe that’s why it took me less time to clear the NEET exam. I got the blessings of Ganga Maa that I am going to become an MBBS doctor,” Vibhu said.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s office lauded Vibhu for his disciplined and cultured lifestyle and wished him for a bright future. 

“This inspiring achievement is the result of a cultured and disciplined lifestyle. Hearty congratulations to Vibhu Upadhyay for this wonderful success and best wishes for a bright future! May the blessings of Maa Ganga always remain like this on him,” CM Yogi’s office tweeted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Tamanna leads her Hindu friend to her brother Arman Ansari, forces her to convert to Islam and marry him

OpIndia Staff -

Violence continues during filing of nominations for panchayat polls in West Bengal, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari says ‘this is an attempt to kill democracy by...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Principal of a college in Malegaon suspended for starting career guidance event with Islamic prayer, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -

Law Commission seeks views on Uniform Civil Code from public and religious organizations, to be submitted within 30 days

ANI -

‘We were Yadavs in past, converted to Islam due to atrocities of feudal lords, Aurangzeb won our hearts with love’: Congress leader Furkan Ansari

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim family issues death threats to their Hindu son-in-law to convert to Islam, girl seeks police protection

OpIndia Staff -

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni-led nationalist government brings a draft law to stop the religious transformation of Industrial garages and warehouses, ban prayers outside mosques

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad conversion case: Investigations reveal the Pakistan connection of mastermind Shahnawaz, police to impose NSA after analysing the proofs

OpIndia Staff -

‘Frustrated with frequent fights’: Woman strangles mother to death after overdosing her with BP pills in Bengaluru, takes the body to police station in...

OpIndia Staff -

Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ bags nine nominations at British National Film Awards

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,115FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com