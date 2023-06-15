‘Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve people’: Vibhu Upadhyay, who performed Ganga Aarti at Kacchla Ghat regularly, clears NEET exam on his first attempt

It is said that hard work is the key to success. However, in the story of Vibhu Upadhyay, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, hard work coupled with Maa Ganga’s blessings helped him clear the prestigious NEET 2023 exam on his first attempt. Vibhu Upadhyay scored 622 marks out of a total of 720. Vibhu stated that he has been performing Ganga Aarti on a regular basis since 2019 at the Kacchla Ghat and intends to continue doing so in the future.

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh | Vibhu Upadhyay, who regularly performs Ganga Aarti clears the NEET exam



“Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve the people,” Vibhu remarked. I will never disappoint her. It is only through her blessings that I have reached this point in my life today. My parents and teachers have also contributed to my accomplishment. I’d also like to thank DK Singh, the former DM of my district, who initiated the Ganga Aarti programme in 2019.

Vibhu Upadhyay believes that such initiatives made it possible for youths like him to connect with Sanatan Dharma. The Hindu youngsters began to like doing aarti at the ghat, which drew them closer to their culture. Vibhu Upadhyay also complimented the traditional attire worn during the Ganga Aarti. He stated that Ganga Aarti kept his mind focused and calm. He used to devote one hour of his day to Aarti.

Speaking to ANI, Vibhu said that he wanted to continue his family tradition of becoming doctors. He started preparing for this when he was in 9th standard.

“Maybe that’s why it took me less time to clear the NEET exam. I got the blessings of Ganga Maa that I am going to become an MBBS doctor,” Vibhu said.

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s office lauded Vibhu for his disciplined and cultured lifestyle and wished him for a bright future.

यह प्रेरक उपलब्धि संस्कारित एवं अनुशासित जीवन शैली का प्रतिफल है।



इस अप्रतिम सफलता के लिए विभू उपाध्याय को हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य हेतु ढेरों शुभकामनाएं!



माँ गंगा का आशीर्वाद सदैव ऐसे ही उन पर बना रहे। https://t.co/xOrqPH1phN — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) June 14, 2023

“This inspiring achievement is the result of a cultured and disciplined lifestyle. Hearty congratulations to Vibhu Upadhyay for this wonderful success and best wishes for a bright future! May the blessings of Maa Ganga always remain like this on him,” CM Yogi’s office tweeted.