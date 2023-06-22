In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman named Shehnaaz converted her religion from Islam to Hinduism and took the name ‘Arohi.’ She then married her Hindu friend Pawan at the Agastya Muni Ashram as per Hindu customs.

According to reports, Shehnaaz is a devout Krishna bhakt since childhood. Her previous husband had reportedly given her triple talaq due to her devotion towards the Hindu deity.

Shehnaaz and Pawan are both residents of Dhakni Rajpuri village in Faridpur. Pawan who claims to have known Shahnaz since childhood, said that Arohi aka Shehnaaz was a ardent devotee of Lord Krishna since she was a child. Her family members would often be at odds with her and even get angry when they saw her devotion to Lord Krishna, but they were unable to persuade her to stop worshipping the Hindu deity.

Shehnaaz’s family believed that getting her married would be the only way for them to stop her from doing this. So they arranged to get her married to a Muslim man in 2018. One day, her husband caught her worshipping the Hindu deity. Furious at this, he gave her triple talaq and threw her out of the house. Shehnaaz returned to her parent’s house in Dhakni Rajpuri village in Faridpur, but here too, she faced constant taunts and insults. Shehnaaz began staying very upset.

One day she met Pawan, her childhood acquaintance, and narrated her entire ordeal. From this point on, Pawan and Shehnaaz’s bond grew, and soon the two fell in love with each other and decided to get married as per Hindu customs.

The moment Shehnaaz’s family members learned of this, they expressed reservations. The duo, however, secretly left the house and went to the Agastya Muni Ashram in Madinath. When Pawan revealed everything to Pandit KK Shankhdhar and stated his desire to marry Shehnaaz, the Hindu saint first performed a purification ceremony. Subsequently, some rituals were performed to revert her to Hinduism. She changed her name to Arohi and after that, she married her Hindu partner Pawan as per Hindu customs and traditions.