On 14th June 2023, the Supreme Court rejected a petition that demanded to put a stop to the Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand. The court said that it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that law and order in the state are maintained. After the apex court directed the petitioner to go to the high court, the CM and DGP of the mountain state assured that if anyone broke the law in the state, strict action will be taken. Notably, the Mahapanchayat in Purola is organised by the Hindu community to discuss the problem of love jihad prevailing and growing in the state.

However, the Uttarkashi district administration refused permission for the Mahapanchayat and imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC. The Mahapanchayat was called by the Purola Pradhan Sangathan and has received support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal among others. The situation in Purola has been tense after two men were caught in an alleged attempt to elope with a minor girl from Purola last month.

The chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace and not to take law into their own hands. Whatever incidents have taken place till now, the administration has acted on it properly. There is no incident of violence against anyone or looting anyone. But still, we have appealed to the people that everyone must maintain peace. If anyone is guilty, the law will act against him. No one will be allowed to take the law into his hands. Everyone is instructed regarding that.”

Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, “District Police and administration are fully prepared. We’re taking all the steps to maintain the law & order in the state, no one will be allowed to disturb the peace. I appeal to all the parties to cooperate with us to maintain the peace. No one will be allowed to break the law. Action will be taken against those who will break the law. We have deployed all the forces there. We are alert and aware. We will not allow anyone to undertake any unlawful activity and the peace will be maintained at all costs.”

Hindus in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand have organised a Mahapanchayat on 15th June 2023, to discuss the problem of love jihad that has rapidly grown in the state in the past few years. The Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand is currently the topic of conversation throughout all media outlets and social media. This happened after an alleged love jihad case was reported from the hilly town of Purola in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. Uved Khan, who was accused of trapping a minor Hindu girl and then attempting to abduct her, was taken into custody on Friday (26 May 2023) from Purola.