Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAs the court rejects petition to stop Purola Mahapanchayat, Uttarakhand CM and DGP assure...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

As the court rejects petition to stop Purola Mahapanchayat, Uttarakhand CM and DGP assure action if anyone breaks the law

Uttarkashi district administration refused permission for the Mahapanchayat and imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC.

OpIndia Staff
uttarakhand
Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar singh Dhami (left) and DGP Ashok Kumar (right). Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
6

On 14th June 2023, the Supreme Court rejected a petition that demanded to put a stop to the Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand. The court said that it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that law and order in the state are maintained. After the apex court directed the petitioner to go to the high court, the CM and DGP of the mountain state assured that if anyone broke the law in the state, strict action will be taken. Notably, the Mahapanchayat in Purola is organised by the Hindu community to discuss the problem of love jihad prevailing and growing in the state.

However, the Uttarkashi district administration refused permission for the Mahapanchayat and imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC. The Mahapanchayat was called by the Purola Pradhan Sangathan and has received support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal among others. The situation in Purola has been tense after two men were caught in an alleged attempt to elope with a minor girl from Purola last month.

The chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace and not to take law into their own hands. Whatever incidents have taken place till now, the administration has acted on it properly. There is no incident of violence against anyone or looting anyone. But still, we have appealed to the people that everyone must maintain peace. If anyone is guilty, the law will act against him. No one will be allowed to take the law into his hands. Everyone is instructed regarding that.”

Uttarakhand’s Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, “District Police and administration are fully prepared. We’re taking all the steps to maintain the law & order in the state, no one will be allowed to disturb the peace. I appeal to all the parties to cooperate with us to maintain the peace. No one will be allowed to break the law. Action will be taken against those who will break the law. We have deployed all the forces there. We are alert and aware. We will not allow anyone to undertake any unlawful activity and the peace will be maintained at all costs.”

Hindus in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand have organised a Mahapanchayat on 15th June 2023, to discuss the problem of love jihad that has rapidly grown in the state in the past few years. The Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand is currently the topic of conversation throughout all media outlets and social media. This happened after an alleged love jihad case was reported from the hilly town of Purola in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. Uved Khan, who was accused of trapping a minor Hindu girl and then attempting to abduct her, was taken into custody on Friday (26 May 2023) from Purola.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Manipur: 9 killed, 10 injured in a fresh terrorist attack using sophisticated weapons in Khamenlok

OpIndia Staff -

In a worrying decline of democratic principles, former President Donald Trump looks at up to 400 years in prison, pleads not guilty as supporters...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Bike-hailing app Bykea gets hacked, users receive PKMKB and other abusive notifications

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police ropes in foreign Wrestling Federation to seek proof in the sexual harassment case against former WFI President Brij Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Rishu and Anand attacked with a knife by Anas, Saqib and another minor over Gilli-Danda dispute, two accused arrested, search on for the...

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC disposes petition filed by students for a ‘peacekeeping committee’ after ‘beef fest’ in IIT Madras: Here is what happened in 2017

OpIndia Staff -

Comedian who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide on Facebook Live, accuses live-in partner of blackmail after he found out she was...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police denies claims of ‘raids’ by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: What police said about Twitter India MD misleading them during farmers’ protest

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Congress leader Hasanur Islam confesses to killing BJP leader Jonali Nath, hit her several times, dumped her body after she died

OpIndia Staff -

Man who claims to be a woman shows prosthetic breasts at the White House lawn during Pride celebration: Here is what the White House...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,336FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com