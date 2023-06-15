In the wake of the racial unrest brought on by the rampant incidences of love jihad that have surfaced in the area, Hindus in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, are already feeling extremely unsafe and threatened. In such a precarious situation, reports have emerged that the Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan Sangathan founder, Swami Darshan Bharti, has received a letter where Islamists have threatened the Hindu saint with death.

Swami Darshan Bharti has got STSJ threat by J!hadis for his efforts of uniting Hindus against love j!had in Uttarakhand.



The letter says "If you touch any of our men, will ch0p your head & Ghazwa-E-Hind will start from Uttarakhand only".. pic.twitter.com/aqNkDrCfMe — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 15, 2023

Swami Bharti has been at the forefront of protests against the rampant Love Jihad incidents that are taking place in the Purola area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Swami Darshan Bharti has shared the picture of the threat letter that was reportedly sent to his house on June 14 (Wednesday) with OpIndia. The letter has been sent by ‘Musharrate Inquilab.’ The letter included a beheading threat against the Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan Sangathan founder. It warned the Hindus of grave repercussions if they tried to harm the Muslims in Uttarakhand. It also brazenly threatened the Hindus of Uttarakhand of “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, a fantasy that refers to the complete conquest of India by invading Islamic forces.

SS of the threat note sent to Swami Darshan Bharti (Source: OpIndia Hindi)

The letter written in Hindi read, “Saffron terrorists from the RSS/BJP, mountain dogs, you must go to the mountains or you will be beheaded, and Ghazwa-e-Hind will begin from Uttarakhand if you harm any of our people in the mountains, inshallah.”

The letter threatened Swami Darshan Bharti with death if he refused to comply. It also announced a reward of Rs 5 crores for anyone who beheads the Hindu saint.

Swami Darshan Bharti told OpIndia that this threat letter was wrapped in a stone and thrown at his house. He added that he had informed the police about the same.

Following this, the Dehradun police placed Swami Darshan Bharti under house arrest and Police have also been stationed outside his house.

Uttarakhand police says won’t allow Mahapanchayat by Hindus in Purola over love-jihad cases, section 144 imposed

Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported that the Uttarkashi district administration has refused permission for a maha panchayat which was proposed to be held today, on June 15. The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area, District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Abhishek Rohilla said.

The Mahapanchayat was organized by the Purola Pradhan Sangathan and was supported by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal among others.

This is even after the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request to stop the maha panchayat planned by Hindu organisations in Purola. The petition was filed by an association for the Protection of Civil Rights.

Uved Khan abducted the Hindu minor girl in Purola

The trigger leading to Hindus taking to the streets in Purola in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand was a case of love jihad reported on May 31 from the Purola region of Uttarkashi where a Hindu minor girl was abducted by two youths, one of whom is from the Muslim community. The two accused have been identified as Uved Khan and Jitendra Saini. One of the accused owns a cycle repairing shop and the other one is engaged in making handmade blankets in the main market area of Purola.

One of them named Uved Khan trapped a Hindu girl studying in class 9, who is the daughter of one of the local shopkeepers in the market. He promised her marriage and then abducted her with the help of the other accused to the Vikasnagar region of the state. The duo were caught and have been taken into custody by the police.

After the incident, locals launched a massive protest and demanded the shutdown of the shops owned by outsiders, the majority of whom are from the minority community. The locals also demanded police verification of the outsiders. Earlier they had revealed how outsiders, people from the minority community migrate to Purola as shopkeepers and daily wage earners but engage in their religious propaganda.

In the recent update, the police authorities have begun police verification of the outsiders as demanded by the local shopkeepers. Also, around 8-10 outsiders who had their businesses in the main market have left the Purola region.