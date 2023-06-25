Hours after launching an offensive against the Putin-led government in Russia, the chief of the ‘rebel’ paramilitary organisation Wagner Group brokered a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had earlier vowed to overthrow the Russian premier, called off the march of Wagner fighters to Moscow and instead asked them to move out of the fallen city of Rostov.

As per his deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Wagner chief will move to Belarus. In exchange, all charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin will be dropped. The Wagner fighters will also not face prosecution.

Prigozhin enters a car in Rostov and heads for the airport, preparing for his exile in Belarus.

The development was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who thanked the Belarusian President for de-escalating the situation. He informed that Vladimir Putin had given his word about the safety of Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private militia.

Peskov also said that the Wagner fighters who did not take part in the armed rebellion would be offered contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry. While speaking about the matter, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he agreed to the deal to prevent the spilling of Russian blood.

“Realising all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood will be shed from one side, we will turn our convoys around and go in the opposite direction to our field camps,” he emphasised.

He is headed for exile in Belarus.

In the meantime, Vladimir Putin reportedly flew out of Moscow to an unknown location. Before the Belarus deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seemed to approve of the armed rebellion against Kremlin by the Wagner Group.

“Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Whoever throws hundreds of thousands into the war, eventually must barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed,” he had said.

The Background of the Controversy

The long-running internal feud between Russia’s private military company- Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the war in Ukraine is now in the open.

On Saturday (June 24), Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to topple the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of launching strikes on his men. Subsequently, the Russian authorities called for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin after, in his audio message, he called for an armed uprising against the country’s military.

Vladimir Putin issued a statement condemning the actions of the ‘rebel’ Russian paramilitary organisation. In a televised address, he said, “What we are facing is precisely treachery… excessive ambitions and personal interests led to treason (against) their country and people, and to the cause for which Wagner fighters and commanders fought and died side by side with our other units and divisions.”

Here's President Putin's full speech, translated, denouncing Wagner / Prigozhin's actions as treasonous and ordering the end to the military rebellion.

“Those who organised a military mutiny… who took up arms against their comrades… betrayed Russia and will answer for it. This is a blow to Russia… our people. Our actions to protect the Fatherland from such a threat will be harsh,” Putin warned.

While responding to the statement of the Russian President, Yevgeny Prigozhin said, “Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the President was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland…We do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”