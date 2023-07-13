Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Muslim man Aamir Ali files an application to become a Hindu in Moradabad,...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Muslim man Aamir Ali files an application to become a Hindu in Moradabad, his wife claims he is doing drama to marry his Hindu girlfriend

Gulafshaan alleged that Aamir Ali is doing a “drama” of becoming a Hindu to avoid triple talaq and love jihad cases. She claimed that Ali is a hardcore Islamist and that he does not even purchase goods from Hindu shop owners

OpIndia Staff
Aamir Ali with Gulafshaan during wedding, Gulafshaan with her daughter now
10

In the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a controversy has broken out after a Muslim man named Aamir Ali submitted an application to the District Magistrate (DM) for conversion to Hinduism. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man’s wife has claimed that he wants to convert to Hinduism only to marry a Hindu woman and avoid a triple talaq case. He also wants to get rid of the love jihad accusations, she alleges.

Reportedly, Gulafshaan, a resident of Mughalpura police station precinct in Moradabad got married to Aamir Ali in February last year. Within six months of her marriage to Ali, she learnt that her husband was in a relationship with a Hindu woman since 2014. Recently she caught Aamir Ali chatting with a woman named Shubhangi Maheshwari. When Gulafshaan confronted Ali, he claimed that he has been in a relationship with Shubhangi since 2014 and that now she is blackmailing him.

19-year-old Gulafshaan who has a four-month-old daughter informed her mother about this. Gulfashaan’s mother pacified her and asked her to convince Aamir Ali. However, the situation took a bitter turn as Aamir Ali submitted an application to change his religion and become Amit Maheshwari.

Gulafshaan alleged that Aamir Ali is doing a “drama” of becoming a Hindu. She claimed that Ali is a hardcore Islamist and that he does not even purchase goods from Hindu shop owners. She alleged that he is doing the conversion drama to get married to his Hindu girlfriend Shubhangi and also get rid of Gulafshaan. By ‘converting’ to Hinduism Aamir Ali also aims to fend off the love jihad allegations. 

“I got married in February 2022, and six months later I found out about his relationship. I objected, and he promised to distance himself from her. His girlfriend threatened to deem their relationship to be a love jihad case. If he divorces me, my family will file a case against him under the triple talaq law. This is why he is tricking people by asking for conversion permission,” she said.

It is pertinent to note that the central government enacted the law against triple talaq in 2019 after the Supreme Court declared the regressive practice unconstitutional in 2017. The law criminalises the practice of triple talaq and prescribes punishment for up to 3 years. The woman is entitled to maintenance for her dependent children under the law.

Gulafshaan has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against her husband Aamir Ali. 

She claimed to have written to CM Yogi Adityanath seeking his intervention in the matter. “I am your daughter, and I do hope that you will come to my rescue to protect your daughter in this issue,” she pleaded with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Mughalpura police station in-charge Amit Kumar said, “We’ve been told he has moved an application to the superiors asking for permission to convert, but we have not received any orders in this respect yet. To ensure his safety, a police officer has been posted outside his home.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalist Sheela Bhatt affirms PM Modi’s MA degree, says ‘he was very focused on studies, shared mentor with him in 1981’

OpIndia Staff -
"Modi was studying MA part 2 and was studious disciple of Prof Sheth who was also my mentor. I also know a classmate of his who is a lawyer now. When Congress and AAP began claiming that Modi is an illiterate, I had asked her to speak up but she chose to keep mum," Bhatt said.
News Reports

Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Paris, here are the scheduled events of the 2-day visit

Shraddha Pandey -
Prime Minister Modi is the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade which is scheduled for July 14. The annual Bastille Day Parade is a massive military display commemorating the historic French Revolution. It honours France's national pride while showcasing the country's military prowess.

As PM Narendra Modi gears up for his state visit to France, here is how the leftist politician-media nexus can play spoilsport

‘Green color schools, green uniforms too’: Odisha govt’s plan to provide free uniforms to class 9 and 10 students irks Opposition, read why

Why do roads cave in? The reasons behind those scary-looking big holes on city roads that swallow cars

ISRO all set for the launch of Chandrayaan-3: Here’s all you need to know about India’s third moon mission

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,308FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com