In the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a controversy has broken out after a Muslim man named Aamir Ali submitted an application to the District Magistrate (DM) for conversion to Hinduism. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man’s wife has claimed that he wants to convert to Hinduism only to marry a Hindu woman and avoid a triple talaq case. He also wants to get rid of the love jihad accusations, she alleges.

Reportedly, Gulafshaan, a resident of Mughalpura police station precinct in Moradabad got married to Aamir Ali in February last year. Within six months of her marriage to Ali, she learnt that her husband was in a relationship with a Hindu woman since 2014. Recently she caught Aamir Ali chatting with a woman named Shubhangi Maheshwari. When Gulafshaan confronted Ali, he claimed that he has been in a relationship with Shubhangi since 2014 and that now she is blackmailing him.

19-year-old Gulafshaan who has a four-month-old daughter informed her mother about this. Gulfashaan’s mother pacified her and asked her to convince Aamir Ali. However, the situation took a bitter turn as Aamir Ali submitted an application to change his religion and become Amit Maheshwari.

Gulafshaan alleged that Aamir Ali is doing a “drama” of becoming a Hindu. She claimed that Ali is a hardcore Islamist and that he does not even purchase goods from Hindu shop owners. She alleged that he is doing the conversion drama to get married to his Hindu girlfriend Shubhangi and also get rid of Gulafshaan. By ‘converting’ to Hinduism Aamir Ali also aims to fend off the love jihad allegations.

“I got married in February 2022, and six months later I found out about his relationship. I objected, and he promised to distance himself from her. His girlfriend threatened to deem their relationship to be a love jihad case. If he divorces me, my family will file a case against him under the triple talaq law. This is why he is tricking people by asking for conversion permission,” she said.

It is pertinent to note that the central government enacted the law against triple talaq in 2019 after the Supreme Court declared the regressive practice unconstitutional in 2017. The law criminalises the practice of triple talaq and prescribes punishment for up to 3 years. The woman is entitled to maintenance for her dependent children under the law.

Gulafshaan has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against her husband Aamir Ali.

She claimed to have written to CM Yogi Adityanath seeking his intervention in the matter. “I am your daughter, and I do hope that you will come to my rescue to protect your daughter in this issue,” she pleaded with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Mughalpura police station in-charge Amit Kumar said, “We’ve been told he has moved an application to the superiors asking for permission to convert, but we have not received any orders in this respect yet. To ensure his safety, a police officer has been posted outside his home.