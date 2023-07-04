Days after the Aam Aadmi Party extended ‘in principle’ support to UCC, Punjab Chief Minister and Senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has taken a completely opposite stand.

On the 4th of July, while interacting with the media personnel in Chandigarh, the Senior AAP leader took a contradictory line with his own party. Responding to the issue of UCC, the Punjab CM urged the Centre not to tamper with such sensitive issues.

Mann advised the Union government to follow the Constitution which according to him says that UCC can be put in place when everyone is socially equal.

He said, “Our country is like a bouquet, which has flowers of every colour. Every religion and faith and also their rituals should be respected. Why do they keep tampering with such sensitive issues? They should follow the Constitution that says if everyone is socially equal, then there can be a UCC”.

Stating that AAP is a secular party, Mann asserted that the same laws for everyone will divide the people so for that reason the party can’t support BJP’s “divisive agenda”.

He added, “It is BJP’s agenda to divide during elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a secular party and it does not support any such agenda.”

However, it is pertinent to note that earlier AAP had publicly extended in-principle support to the UCC. On the 28th of June, Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s general secretary (organization) said that the party is extending its “in-principle support” to UCC.



Pathak said, “In principle, we support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country.”

However, Pathak also urged the Union government to build consensus with all religions, political parties, and organizations.

Earlier, its open support to UCC had mounted troubles for the AAP government in Punjab. CM Mann drew criticism from the opposition parties within the state.

The Congress criticised it and claimed that it is like “backing the BJP-led Union government’s agenda of polarisation ahead of the 2024 general elections”. Similarly, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was putting pressure on Mann to clear his stand on this issue.

Centre’s ordinance on Delhi is an attack on the Constitution

Punjab CM Mann also criticised the Union government and PM Mod for passing the ordinance in Delhi. He urged the Congress party to support the AAP in stopping the ordinance from turning into an act.

He claimed that the ordinance brought in Delhi is an attack on the constitution of the country.

He said, “The AAP is a national party. In 2024, we have to save the country. If they change the Constitution then what is the country? The ordinance is unconstitutional. If they are allowed to do this today then they can attack federalism in all other states. The Congress is the worst hit. It should oppose the ordinance and support the AAP.”