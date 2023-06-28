Wednesday, June 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAs Muslim organisations talk about the supremacy of Sharia, AAP asks BJP to 'convince'...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Muslim organisations talk about the supremacy of Sharia, AAP asks BJP to ‘convince’ all religions to accept UCC

The Aam Aadmi Party shared a tweet expressing their "in principle" support on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code, but added that a consensus should be built by discussing on a large scale with all religions, political parties and organizations

OpIndia Staff
4

On the 27th of June, PM Modi batted firmly in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), after the Law Commission set the ball rolling over the proposed single personal law for all religions. Several political leaders from the Muslim community have opposed the move. This prompted the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to hold an emergency online meeting late in the evening. 

As per media reports, the Islamic personal law body decided to oppose the proposed implementation of the law “more strongly” in the wake of PM Modi’s UCC pitch earlier in the day. The Islamic personal law body also decided to prepare a draft that will be presented in front of the Law Commission. Reports add that the draft will include important parts of Shariah mentioned in it.  

AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Magli said, “Our stand is that UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and we will oppose it strongly.” He added that all prominent Muslim leaders of the country were present in the online meeting. 

AIMPLB executive committee member Dr. Qasim Rasool said, “The UCC is neither necessary nor does it benefit our country in any way. India is a multi-religious, multicultural nation that must respect its diversity. The Constitution enshrines religious freedom as a fundamental right and the UCC interferes with this right as Muslim personal law is a part and parcel of our religious freedom.” 

Earlier in the day, on June 27, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that by bringing UCC, PM Modi wants to strip the country of its pluralism and diversity. He even labelled UCC as Hindu Civil Code.

Similarly, Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi claimed that all religions will oppose the interference in Shariat through UCC. 

He said, “Modi Ji should also say that people of only one religion will live in this country. In our country, languages, culture, religion, etc change after going a few kilometers away, so do you want to destroy them all? Not only Muslims but people of all religions will oppose the interference in Shariat through #UCC whose religious laws you will interfere with.”

AAP asks BJP to “convince” all religions to implement UCC

The Aam Aadmi Party shared a tweet expressing their “in principle” support on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).  

However, AAP National General Secretary Organisation Sandeep Pathak emphasised that these matters have long-term impacts and can’t be reversed later. He also urged the Union government to build consensus with all religions, political parties, and organisations. 

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Pathak said, “In principle, we support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. However, it should be implemented after wider consultation with everyone. We feel that there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties, and organizations and a consensus should be built.”

In its tweet, the party stressed that there are some issues on which people of many religions and sects can get angry with you. AAP asserted that the government cannot implement such issues in an authoritarian manner, and therefore a consensus should be built by discussing on a large scale with all religions, political parties and organizations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy attacked by unidentified men, police says, bullet brushed past Azad: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive details of Mira Road society controversy: Muslim couple files FIR, residents say the duo abused them after lying about getting mob lynched

Siddhi Somani -

Maharashtra: Fake patients, fake doctors and Rs 4,000 crore embezzlement under ED scanner as BMC Covid-19 jumbo centre scam probe comes to haunt Uddhav...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Smriti Irani slams Congress for filing FIR against Amit Malviya, questions Rahul Gandhi’s connection with George Soros

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: After complaint filed against ‘TV9 Marathi’ for hurting religious sentiments, ‘Analyser News’ starts campaign to call Aurangzeb ‘Aurangya’

Gopal Tiwari -

Let’s forget about Sabrina Siddiqui’s Pakistani origins and anti-Modi hate for a moment: Here is deconstructing her question, proving her bias

Guest Author -

India dropped from UNSC report on Children and Armed Conflict due to sustained efforts of Modi govt, list clubbed India with Pakistan, Burkina Faso...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka High Court declines to quash FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh & Supriya Shrinate in copyright infringement case

OpIndia Staff -

Government interferes with rituals of Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, HR&CE minister makes plans to take over

OpIndia Staff -

Congress repeats Rafale lies: Here is how the party is using baseless claims and debunked falsehoods to derail drone deal with the US

Raju Das -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,369FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com