On the 27th of June, PM Modi batted firmly in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), after the Law Commission set the ball rolling over the proposed single personal law for all religions. Several political leaders from the Muslim community have opposed the move. This prompted the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to hold an emergency online meeting late in the evening.

As per media reports, the Islamic personal law body decided to oppose the proposed implementation of the law “more strongly” in the wake of PM Modi’s UCC pitch earlier in the day. The Islamic personal law body also decided to prepare a draft that will be presented in front of the Law Commission. Reports add that the draft will include important parts of Shariah mentioned in it.

AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Magli said, “Our stand is that UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and we will oppose it strongly.” He added that all prominent Muslim leaders of the country were present in the online meeting.

AIMPLB executive committee member Dr. Qasim Rasool said, “The UCC is neither necessary nor does it benefit our country in any way. India is a multi-religious, multicultural nation that must respect its diversity. The Constitution enshrines religious freedom as a fundamental right and the UCC interferes with this right as Muslim personal law is a part and parcel of our religious freedom.”

Earlier in the day, on June 27, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that by bringing UCC, PM Modi wants to strip the country of its pluralism and diversity. He even labelled UCC as Hindu Civil Code.

#WATCH | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on PM Modi's statement on Uniform Civil Code in Bhopal; says, "India's PM considers India's diversity & its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things…Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of a UCC?…… pic.twitter.com/XeBhdBDycD — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Similarly, Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi claimed that all religions will oppose the interference in Shariat through UCC.

He said, “Modi Ji should also say that people of only one religion will live in this country. In our country, languages, culture, religion, etc change after going a few kilometers away, so do you want to destroy them all? Not only Muslims but people of all religions will oppose the interference in Shariat through #UCC whose religious laws you will interfere with.”

मोदी जी को #UniformCivilCode पर ये भी कह देना चाहिए के इस देश में एक ही धर्म के लोग रहेंगे। हमारे देश में कुछ किलोमीटर दूर जाने पर भाषाएं, संस्कृति, धर्म आदि बदलते है तो क्या आप उन सब को ख़त्म कर देना चाहते है? #UCC के ज़रिए शरीयत में दखल अंदाजी का विरोध सिर्फ मुसलमान ही नहीं… pic.twitter.com/Yz9T4IQ3RS — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) June 27, 2023

AAP asks BJP to “convince” all religions to implement UCC

The Aam Aadmi Party shared a tweet expressing their “in principle” support on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

However, AAP National General Secretary Organisation Sandeep Pathak emphasised that these matters have long-term impacts and can’t be reversed later. He also urged the Union government to build consensus with all religions, political parties, and organisations.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Pathak said, “In principle, we support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. However, it should be implemented after wider consultation with everyone. We feel that there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties, and organizations and a consensus should be built.”

हम सैद्धांतिक रूप से UCC के समर्थन में हैं क्योंकि Article 44 भी कहता है कि देश में UCC होना चाहिए।



कुछ मुद्दे ऐसे होते हैं, जिन पर आप Reverse नहीं जा सकते हैं, ऐसे मुद्दे लागू करने से आपसे कई धर्मो, सम्प्रदाय के लोग नाराज़ हो सकते हैं



आप Authoritarian तरीक़े से इसे लागू नहीं… pic.twitter.com/RKXZvtsLVu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 28, 2023

In its tweet, the party stressed that there are some issues on which people of many religions and sects can get angry with you. AAP asserted that the government cannot implement such issues in an authoritarian manner, and therefore a consensus should be built by discussing on a large scale with all religions, political parties and organizations.