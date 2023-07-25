Allahabad High Court agrees to listen to the Muslim side in the case of the disputed Gyanvapi ‘mosque’ structure: Details

On 25th July, Allahabad High Court agreed to hear the petition of the Muslim side against ASI survey at the disputed structure called the Gyanvapi mosque case in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The matter will be listed for hearing on 26th July. Hindu and Muslim sides will be in the court for the hearing. The High Court may pass the orders tomorrow itself in the matter.

Notably, on 24th July, the Supreme Court of India halted the Archeological Survey of India’s (ASI) survey at the disputed structure for two days till 26th July (Wednesday) at 5 PM. Earlier, Allahabad High Court reserved judgment in other matters related to the disputed structure, which will be pronounced on 28th July.

Supreme Court halted Varanasi district court orders for ASI survey

On 21st July, the district court of Varanasi allowed an ASI survey at the disputed site, excluding the sealed area where Shivling was found. However, while the ASI team already reached to survey the disputed structure, the Muslim side approached Supreme Court and got a stay for two days on 24th July. The Supreme Court initially asked to approach High Court without giving any relief to the Muslim side.

However, Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi representing Anjuman Intezamia Committee (AIC), misled the court by claiming ASI was using penetrative methods for the survey. SG Tushar Mehta confirmed only measurement and photography were being conducted by ASI, and not even a brick was being touched or will be touched in the future. However, Ahmadi kept asking for a stay on the survey. SC asked the Muslim side to approach High Court for the matter.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu petitioners in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case, said in a statement that the Muslim side misled the court. He said, “The Muslim side, Anjuman Intezamia misled the Supreme Court and gave the wrong statement that excavation is being held there, whereas no such excavation process has begun there.”