On Thursday, July 20, Argentina’s Ministry of Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) pledging their commitment to a productive partnership and the purchase of Light and Medium Utility Helicopters for Argentina’s armed services.

According to a release from the Bengaluru-based PSU, the LoI was signed by the Argentinean Defence Minister Jorge Taiana and HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan in Bengaluru.

Argentinean Defence Minister Jorge Taiana and HAL Chairman and MD C B Ananthakrishnan signing LoI in Bengaluru (Source: IADN Twitter handle)

A letter of intent (LOI) is a document that states a party’s initial intention to do business with another. The letter outlines the key conditions of a potential agreement.

“The Lol was signed by Jorge Taiana, Argentinian defence minister and HAL CMD CB Ananthakrishnan in the presence of Francisco Cafiero, secretary of international affairs, Ambassador Hugo Javier Gobbi, Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia and other senior officers from the Argentinian side and HAL,” the PSU said in a statement.

According to media reports, Taiana, who arrived in New Delhi on July 17 for a four-day visit, planned to sign a Rs 8,675 crore contract with India for the fourth-generation fighter aircraft Tejas Mark-1A and LCH (Light Combat Helicopter) Prachanda.

On July 18, 2023, Jorge Taiana met with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and discussed bilateral relations and pledged to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Argentina expresses interest in buying Tejas fighter aircraft

Notably, last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that after Malaysia, Colombia and several other countries, the South American nation Argentina had shown interest in buying Tejas. In August 2022, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar acknowledged Argentine interest in the Tejas fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships. A joint press statement issued by both countries after the Joint Commission Meeting said, “EAM, acknowledging Argentine interest in the Made in India TEJAS fighter aircraft for Argentine Air Force, highlighted importance of the proposal in enhancing strategic quotient of the bilateral relationship.”

It is notable that Argentina is the first Latin American nation to show interest in acquiring Tejas for its air force. Before this, several other countries including Australia, Egypt, the USA, Indonesia, and the Philippines have shown interest in buying the fighter made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

HAL seals contract with Argentinian Air Force for supply of helicopter spares

In February this year, HAL inked a contract with the Argentinian Air Force (AAF) for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two-tonne class helicopters. The contract was signed by Brigadier General Xavier Issac, Chief of AAF and Chairman and Managing Director of HAL C B Ananthakrishnan on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.