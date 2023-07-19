Chinese President Xi Jinping is losing sleep over his party, the Communist Party of China (CCP) losing ground, claims the Greek City Times. 415 million affiliates of the CCP around the world have withdrawn from the party, its regiments, teams, and other associated organisations since 1st July. This has got the Chinese premier concerned, according to a report by the publication.

The CCP leader has reportedly been consistently issuing warnings regarding the end of the party as it has been jolted by millions of exits this month. In 2022, Jinping in his speech to CCP’s young cadre training class, which was published recently in CCP journal “Seeking Truth”, addressed his concerns about the CCP’s collapse like that of the Soviet Communist Party.

According to the report, he has been repeatedly issuing warnings regarding the collapse of the CCP, which seems inevitable if it is not dealt with.

The highlights of the speech reportedly include Xi Jinping emphasising and stressing the importance of upholding the beliefs of Marxism and Communism under the banner of Chinese characteristics, which would otherwise lead to a disintegration like the Soviet Union.

The reported desertions come amid China’s souring global ties primarily with the United States which is attempting to bolster its global ties with alternative powers like India. On one hand, China’s aggressive expansionist policies, human rights violations, and reluctance towards Covid origin probe along with other combined factors are causing damage externally. On the other hand, its widening wealth gap, property and housing crisis, poor covid management, the crackdown on Big Tech, and combined with many such domestic issues are resulting in internal difficulties.

The above factors have reportedly cast doubt on the policy matters pursued by the CCP under Xi Jinping leading to massive criticism at home and abroad. Millions quitting the CCP has taken aback the party leadership hinting that it is losing influence, which is its trump card, among the Chinese people.

Massive crackdowns reportedly on Chinese oligarchs, common citizens, censoring internet criticism, and concentration of power at the hands of Xi Jinping have resulted in a more totalitarian CCP. The report says that the massive desertions is a sign of dissent against the CCP for its tactics to suppress people’s voices.

Xi has also reportedly “urged people to stick with the party for the sake of ideological cause.” But should defections hit the CCP, it will be far from surprising considering how the party mandates its members – young and old, ground-level and senior – to declare their loyalty to Xi Jinping, and imposes a tight restriction on dissent.