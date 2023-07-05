On the 5th of July afternoon, a firing incident was reported within the premises of Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. The firing incident took place at around 1.35 PM near the court premises which falls under the Subzi Mandi Police Station.

The Delhi Police officials stated that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, allegedly fired shots in the air. They added that the incident occurred due to an argument among lawyers over some issue. However, no injuries have been reported so far. A video of the incident has emerged, where a man can be seen holding a pistol and firing a round upwards. He is surrounded by several people, presumably lawyers, and noises of a commotion can be heard.

Some other men in the uniform of lawyers can be seen pelting stones and other such projectiles at the other group, which is not in the video.

The officials said, “Police are present at the spot”. The Police said that the situation is normal and legal action has been initiated in this matter.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North, also confirmed the firing incident. Kalsi said, “A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured.”

Chairman of the Delhi Bar Council, KK Manan condemned the firing incident within the court premises. He said, “Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises.”

Past incidences of firing within Court premises

Earlier this year in April, two people were injured in a firing incident at Delhi’s Rohini court complex. Media reports stated that a bullet was fired from the service weapon of a Nagaland Police constable. The Nagaland Police constable was stationed outside the court gate. When a scuffle broke out between two advocates, to pacify things a bullet was fired from his service weapon which hit the ground.

On 9 December 2022, a man was injured in a low-intensity explosion that occurred in the Rohini district court complex.

Similarly, On the 24th of September, 2021, a jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead inside the Rohini courtroom. Reportedly, the two attackers belonged to a rival gang and they impersonated lawyers to gain access.