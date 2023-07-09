On Saturday, 8th July 2023, an FIR was lodged in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, against former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his contentious tweet about MS Golwalkar, the former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief. Golwalkar, popularly known as Guruji, is revered as a staunch patriot and a guiding light for patriots in India. Singh’s tweet has sparked controversy and led to legal action being taken against him.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi filed the FIR at Tukoganj police station in Indore, citing that Digvijaya Singh shared a picture of Golwalkar Guruji accompanied by comments describing him as anti-Muslim and anti-Dalit. RSS workers have strongly objected to this post, stating that the information shared is false and unnecessary. Consequently, Singh has been booked under sections 153A, 469, 500, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, with the crime FIR number 311/23.

Singh’s tweet focused on certain statements made by Golwalkar, with Singh claiming that these statements showed Golwalkar’s opposition to equal rights for Dalits, OBCs, and Muslims. The RSS promptly responded, asserting that Singh was distorting the statements. The RSS accused Singh of misrepresenting Golwalkar’s views through a cropped image with the intention of creating social disharmony.

Digvijaya Singh tweeted a photograph with several controversial comments, purportedly quoting Golwalkar. The comments attributed to Golwalkar in the tweet included statements expressing a preference for British rule over granting equal rights to Dalits, OBCs, and Muslims. Golwalkar has also been held responsible for other contentious remarks in this image.

Digvijaya Singh wrote in his tweet, “What was Guru Golwalkar ji’s view on Dalits, OBCs and Muslims and national rights over water, forest, and land?” Along with this, a picture was shared in it and some controversial text was written on it. The image claims that the quotes are taken from Golwalkar’s book ‘We and Our Nationhood Identified’.

According to the text written on the picture, Golwalkar has written in his book, “Whenever power comes to hand, first hand over the government’s wealth, state land and forest to your two-three trusted rich people. Make 95% of the people beggars, after that power will not go out of hand for seven lives.”

The image further claims that in 1940, Golwalkar had said, “I am ready to serve the British all my life, but I don’t want the freedom that gives equal rights to Dalits, OBCs, and Muslims. “

Advocate Rajesh Joshi, in Indore, claimed that a false and inappropriate post with a picture of former RSS chief late Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, popularly known as MS Golwalkar, was circulating on social media, with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Consequently, an FIR has been lodged against Digvijaya Singh.