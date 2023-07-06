Jetpur, located in the Rajkot district of Gujarat, has recently witnessed a startling case involving the conversion of Hindu youth. According to reports, Ashish Goswami, a resident of Jetpur, allegedly embraced Islam after establishing contact with a Muslim girl from Bangladesh through the social media platform Instagram. This unexpected conversion has left Ashish’s family in a state of shock, as they assert that he has been subjected to brainwashing. Media outlets have further revealed that Ashish had been watching videos featuring Zakir Naik.

As per reports, the incident involves the alleged brainwashing and conversion of a Hindu youth from Jetpur through Instagram. The 22-year-old individual, identified as Ashish Goswami, embraced Islam approximately six months ago with the intention of marrying a Bangladeshi Muslim girl. Following his conversion, Ashish left his family home and began residing in a mosque. Alongside the change in his religious affiliation, Ashish also adopted a new identity by changing his name to Sheikh Mohammad Alsami. Furthermore, he committed himself to performing the five daily namaz, as prescribed in the Islamic faith.

2 Muslim youths took Ashish to the government hospital for circumcision

The entire incident unfolded when Ashish, accompanied by two Muslim youths, visited a government hospital with the purpose of undergoing circumcision. As soon as Ashish’s family knew this, they swiftly arrived at the hospital. In addition to the family’s presence, Hindu organisations also intervened, making efforts to persuade Ashish regarding his decision.

In the case, Ashish’s father has made serious allegations, claiming that the Bangladeshi Muslim girl exerted pressure on Ashish to convert to Islam in order to proceed with their marriage plans. According to his father, Ashish spends the entire day at the mosque, diligently performing the five daily prayers known as namaz. Additionally, his father disclosed that Ashish used to watch videos of Zakir Naik on various social media platforms, including YouTube. These details shed light on the concerns raised by Ashish’s father regarding the influence and impact of external factors on his son’s decision.

Ashish Goswami, who has been subjected to brainwashing, is resolute in his determination to convert to Islam, leading to conflicts with his family. In an attempt to dissuade Ashish from undergoing the conversion, Hindu organisations also intervened. However, the situation escalated to such an extent that the family was compelled to involve the police for assistance. Currently, the matter is being handled by the Jetpur police station, where efforts are being made by the authorities to persuade Ashish Goswami and resolve the situation.