On July 4, Tuesday, the Jaipur police in Rajasthan said that they have arrested a man named Sohail Khan for allegedly kidnapping, raping and trying to forcibly convert a minor girl to Islam. The accused was arrested and produced before a court on Monday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father on Saturday (July 1), accusing Sohail Khan of abducting his 16-year-old daughter some days back and taking her to Sawai Madhopur where he raped her.

Sub Inspector of Mansarovar Police Station Rakesh Meena said that the father of the victim also alleged that the accused brainwashed his daughter and tried to convert her to Islam.

The father said that his minor girl was brainwashed to such an extent that she started calling herself a Muslim after she returned home.

According to several media reports, Sohail Khan had befriended the minor girl a few days back. On June 20, the minor left her home in Jaipur. She told her parents that she was going to her friend’s birthday party, however, when she did not return home. On June 24, when she came back, she began referring to herself as Ismayra Khan.

After observing the girl’s behaviour, the father filed a complaint on July 1, based on which the police registered an FIR and started investigating the matter. Since the victim is a minor, sections of the POCSO Act were invoked against Sohail Khan.