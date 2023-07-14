In the latest incident of love jihad, Ajith, a resident of Hosaguddadahalli in Bengaluru, Karnataka has charged that his friend Salman brainwashed his wife and “snatched” her from him. The couple has been married for three years.

The husband who is an employee at a private factory, informed that his wife has been a victim of love jihad, which brought the issue to light on 13 July, according to an IANS report. He mentioned that as a close associate of his family, the accused had stepped in and settled issues between the married pair. However, he used the opportunity to manipulate the woman and established a relationship with her.

The affair was revealed after Ajith received images of the two in a semi-naked position. He was startled at the shocking development as his wife was his childhood sweetheart. The duo got married against fierce parental opposition. Their marriage was registered at a sub-registrar’s office in August 2020.

Ajith had also known Salman since they were children and both of them had been companions as well as colleagues in a factory. When Ajith had gone to Tamil Nadu with Salman, he used to call his wife using Samlan’s phone. Furthermore, he also asked her to make calls on Salman’s phone.

Ajith complained that after this, Salman started calling his wife regularly and grew intimate with her. He started referring to her as his sister by him when he initially started visiting Ajith’s house.

His wife left for her parent’s home in April and later refused to return back to him. He pleaded with her to come back to him, and allegedly even thrashed her. After this incident, he found pictures of her pursuing an illicit relationship with Salman.

When Ajith questioned her about the photographs, she demanded a divorce from him instead. He further added that his wife is vocal about her desire to be with Salman. According to Ajith, she is now a victim of love jihad. He maintained that Salman befriended his spouse by first addressing her as his sister, afterwards, he brainwashed her and is now posting their private and intimate moments on social media.

When asked about the incident, the woman responded by saying that her husband had introduced her to Salman. She claimed that Salman has brought her peace of mind. Moreover, Salman insisted that he hasn’t brainwashed his friend’s wife. He remarked, “There is no such thing as love jihad in this case.”

Hindu organisations, on the other hand, have denounced the instance and urged the woman to get back with her life partner. They also declared that she was a victim of love jihad and forewarned her that she would later regret her choice. There hasn’t yet been a complaint made about the matter to the police and more details are awaited.