Thursday, July 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar calls restroom video shooting in Udupi College a 'minor...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar calls restroom video shooting in Udupi College a ‘minor issue between friends’, says BJP politicising it

G Parameshwar said, "The incident in Udupi is very minor and there is no need to give political colour. Also, when all this is happening in colleges, they are doing politics on such small issues, BJP should stop this."

OpIndia Staff
udupi
G Parameshwar is Karnataka's home minister. Image Source: The Statesman
4

On Wednesday, 26th July 2023, Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parameshwar said that the shameful case from a college in Udupi where videos of Hindu girl students were shot in a restroom by Muslim girl students is a ‘small incident’. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is politicising this issue.

G Parameshwar said, “The incident in Udupi is very minor and there is no need to give political colour. Also, when all this is happening in colleges, they are doing politics on such small issues, BJP should stop this.”

G Parameshwar also said, “It is not a ‘serious issue’. It has happened within the college premises and between friends. Why the BJP is trying to add political colour to this incident by blowing it out of proportion? All colleges are bound by the University Grant Commission (UGC) rules which mandate a committee to look into such cases. There is a college principal and a committee to investigate the incident. No complaint has been received in this regard. There is no complaint registered and how can the police act on this? BJP should first stop playing politics on this issue. Wasn’t this happening in colleges earlier? BJP should stop doing such petty politics.”

Notably, in Udupi, videos of Hindu girls were recorded in the women’s washroom of Netrajyoti College in Udupi by 3 Muslim women. The college management supposedly conducted an inquiry into the matter and concluded that the video had been deleted, closing the case. However, the case assumed massive proportions after several social media users, including Rashmi Samant and Shefali Vaidya, raised the matter and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter. Following the public outrage, two suo moto cases have been registered at the Malpe Police Station in the Udupi district. The FIR was registered against the 3 Muslim women and the college administration also for the destruction of evidence and for not providing information to the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com