On Thursday (July 27), the National Commission of Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar visited the Netra Jyoti College in the Udupi district of Karnataka, where female Hindu students were secretly recorded in the washroom by their Muslim classmates.

While speaking to the reporters, Sundar refused to divulge details about the case and emphasised that the investigation into the matter was underway. On being pressed by a reporter about the presence of ‘hidden cameras’ inside the restrooms, she dismissed the claims as ‘rumours.

“Madam, is there any hidden camera in the toilet?” a reporter asked the NCW member. She promptly responded, “No, there is not. Absolutely not. That is why I said that if there are rumours of hidden cameras in the toilet, please understand there is nil.”

Khushbu Sundar added, “There is a rumour which is going around and there are false videos which are being going around that there are hidden cameras. It is an institution and there cannot be any hidden cameras. Please do not follow these kinds of stories.”

It must be mentioned that the NCW member was specifically asked a question about hidden cameras in the toilet of Netra Jyoti College, a claim which was refuted by Sundar in the presence of media.

She however did not deny the secret recording of Hindu women by their Muslim classmates while they were using the washroom. As a matter of fact, the accused have been suspended from the college and also booked by the Udupi police in connection to their heinous crime.

However, her short news byte gave ammunition to the left-liberal propagandists who then used it to give clean chit to the three Muslim women who recorded their classmates and dub the entire incident as a ‘communal ploy’ by the BJP.

Propagandists distort news byte to refute secret recording

Veteran ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai sought to exploit the opportunity for his political agenda. He claimed, “There were rumours that there were hidden cameras in the washroom of the Udupi college.. there is no truth in it..’ says NCW member Khushbu Sundar.”

“Then why has the incident been communalised so readily without even a basic invgn ? Whose agenda does that serve? THINK,” Sardesai brazened it out.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rajdeep Sardesai

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed, “The BJP’s mega fake news factory in Karnataka stands exposed by a BJP person—none other than a Member of the National Commission for Women.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Jairam Ramesh

“Omg what will Rashmi, Shefali and her gang do now?” Congress leader Lavanya Ballal Jain remarked.

Screengrab of the tweet by Lavanya Ballal Jain

‘Journalist’ Anusha Ravi Sood, who had earlier dubbed the secret recording of Hindu women in washrooms by Muslim classmates as ‘mean’ and ‘prank’, claimed, “To all the fake news and misinformation peddlers (shamefully even media houses)…listen very carefully to what NCW member Khushbu Sundar has to say about fake videos, fake claims of hidden cameras doing the rounds n the Udupi incident.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Anusha

Veteran ‘journalist’ Gautam Machahiah wrote, “Appreciate @khushsundar , NCW member for calling the bluff of her own party which desperately tried to communalise the Udupi college incident. Even after the drubbing it received in the elections, BJP has not realised that mature Kannadigas do not subscribe to its communal agenda.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Gautam Machaiah

Khushbu Sundar issues clarification

After the usual suspects attempted to trivialise the Udupi incident based on their skewed understanding of the news byte of Khushbu Sundar, the NCW member took to Twitter to clarify the matter.

In a tweet on Friday (July 28), she wrote, “And no one said the incident was a rumour. We haven’t even closed the case. Investigations have just begun. Phones have been sent to forensic department.”

“But people like you very conveniently do not read that. Anything can be said or action taken only after the reports. If guilty, accused will surely be punished. And pls educate yourself a bit. No complaint was registered by the victim or the management,” she emphasised.

And no one said the incident was a rumour. We haven’t even closed the case. Investigations have just begun. Phones have been sent to forensic department. But people like you very conveniently do not read that. Anything can be said or action taken only after the reports. If… https://t.co/2GfYupMVtD — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 28, 2023

“It is very unfortunate to see some like you again speak on hearsay. Was at the spot with police, met the admin, faculty and the victim and spoke to them for more than 7 hours. Sitting in an AC room with a phone and a judgmental mind will not change anything, (but) rather harm the investigations. Do not be the police. Allow them & us to do our job. Do not add fuel to fire,” Khushbu Sundar said.

It is very unfortunate to see some like you to again speak on hearsay. Was at the spot with police, met the admin, faculty and the victim and spoke to them for more than 7 hours. Sitting in an ac room with a phone and a judgmental mind will not change anything, rather harm the… https://t.co/2GfYupMVtD — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 28, 2023

The Udupi bathroom video case

On 21st July, a Karnataka-based organisation, All College Student Power (ACSP), wrote the Superintendent of Police, district Udupi, about this crime at Netra Jyoti College where three female students of the Muslim community secretly made a video of Hindu female students and shared the mobile phone. As per the letter sent by ACSP, students at Netra Jyoti College learned about it on the 20th of July and protested against it.

The college took up the matter, and three students responsible for recording the videos were suspended effective immediately, pending internal investigation. Though the victim(s) did not wish to file an official complaint in the matter, the college went ahead and informed the police keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter.

After social media outrage, the police filed an FIR against the 3 Muslim women who were indulging in the criminal activity and the college administration for not only destroying evidence but also for not providing information and documents during the course of the investigation.