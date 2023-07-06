Thursday, July 6, 2023
Maharashtra fight reaches Delhi: Sharad Pawar group uses Kattappa-Bahubali posters to call Ajit a 'traitor'

In a significant move, Ajit Pawar, accompanied by eight other MLAs, joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde, asserting his claim over the Nationalist Congress Party, and its election symbol. He is believed to have the support of over 30 MLAs from the party.

posters
Poster war erupted between two factions of NCP. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
11

A dispute has arisen between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar regarding the party’s name and symbol, leading to a conflict within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The political turmoil in Maharashtra started as Ajit Pawar defected with over 30 MLAs in the party and joined the NDA government in the state to become the deputy chief minister.

Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief, travelled to Delhi today to attend the party’s national executive meeting. Prior to his arrival, a poster war erupted in the capital, featuring references to the blockbuster film Bahubali. These posters depicted the iconic scene from the popular South Indian movie, with Kattappa backstabbing Bahubali.

Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and parted ways. The debate between the two leaders is going on over the name and symbol of the party. NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrived in Delhi today for the party’s national executive meeting.

Even before his arrival, there was a stir in the political corridors of the capital. Old NCP posters and hoardings with pictures of Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel on them were removed from outside the party office in Delhi.

New posters were put up there, on which ‘Gaddar’ (meaning ‘traitor’) is written. New posters were also put up outside Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi.

The posters read, “The entire country is with Sharad Pawar in this fight between truth and lies. India’s history is such that it has never forgiven traitors.”

Amid the Sharad Pawar versus Ajit Pawar crisis, the Nationalist Congress Party Students’ Wing also put up a poster based on a scene from the film ‘Bahubali – The Beginning’. It shows ‘Kattappa’ stabbing ‘Amarendra Bahubali’ in the back.

the caption on this poster read, “The entire country is watching the traitors who were disguised as close ones. People will not forgive such fake persons.”

Since Sunday, the political landscape of Maharashtra has been in turmoil following the unexpected swearing-in of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the state’s deputy chief minister. In a significant move, Ajit Pawar, accompanied by eight other MLAs, joined the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde, asserting his claim over the Nationalist Congress Party, and its election symbol. He is believed to have the support of over 30 MLAs from the party.

