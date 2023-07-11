Amidst the ongoing conflict in Manipur, Colonel (retd.) Hunny Bakshi has revealed how illegal immigration, narco-terrorism and revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSA) contributed to the crisis in the North-eastern State.

During an interview with journalist Arihant of Vaad, the former Commanding officer of the Technical Support Division (TSD) of the Indian Army thanked the Naga groups living in Manipur for not being a party to the violence.

“Nagas and Meiteis have a long history of conflict, but they restrained themselves this time. Else the situation would have been much worse…The conflict between tribal groups is not a new phenomenon in Manipur but has been around for a long time,” the retired Colonel conceded.

While highlighting one instance of such violence, he said that Nagas set a village of Kukis on fire in 1993-1994. Colonel (retd.) Hunny Bakshi emphasised that the lifting of AFSPA within the jurisdiction of 19 police stations by the Union Home Ministry between 2022-2023 has exacerbated the situation.

संवाद # 114: Col. Hunny Bakshi (@colhunnybakshi), who served in the North East, on why Manipur is burning, why Nagas should be appreciated, role of AFSPA removal, illegal immigrants, China, poppy cultivation behind current crisis, Church factor & more.https://t.co/U5yy9yhCvi — Vaad (@VaadClips) July 10, 2023

“Armed Forces Special Powers Act does not imply that the security personnel can shoot anyone. It’s a protection granted to the armed forces. Remember, the army is a rigid institution. Anyone involved in wrongdoing will be punished,” he added.

He stated that the revocation took place following pressure from the vested interests within the civil society. Colonel (retd.) Hunny Bakshi noted that the security forces now do not have ‘legal protection’ to operate in the interests of the nation.

“They cannot fire a bullet without the magistrate’s order. Without AFSPA, the situation in Manipur cannot be improved,” he said. Hunny Bakshi said that local magistrates, who live amidst these armed groups, will not easily sign orders that allow the army to fire and conduct their operations easily.

Colonel Bakshi recounted the time when army personnel had to let go of 12 terrorists after being gheraoed by a mob of women. “The same civil society, which wanted the rollback of AFSPA but crying today about the inaction of the army, must demand the reinstatement of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the State,” he added.

Role of China, Myanmar in the Manipur Conflict

“There are 55-56 separatist, armed pressure groups operating within Manipur. Where did they get their arms and ammunition? Big Brother, China, is sitting on top. Do you think they will let us live in peace?” he stated about the involvement of anti-India forces in the conflict.

He reiterated, “You catch ten people but more than 10 separatists are created. There has been no stoppage in the influx of weapons from China. The country is not going to let us live in peace.”

Colonel (retd.) Hunny Bakshi also talked about the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, which the State government wanted to stop in all earnest. He said that illegal weapons in Myanmar, procured indirectly from China, are making it into Manipur.

He pointed out how the BJP government in Manipur had warned about the menace of illegal immigration to the hilly areas of the State.

How locals help armed pressure groups

Colonel Bakshi pointed out how the ethnic groups have their organisations, which work in tandem to alert about the army presence in villages.

“Women start beating on utensils and provide support to armed groups. The planning of the Indian army has been foiled several times in this manner…The situation in Manipur is their own making. AFSA has to be implemented again to control the situation,” he added.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

🔴 Indian Army appeals to… pic.twitter.com/Md9nw6h7Fx — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 26, 2023

On June 26 this year, the Indian Army informed that women activists in Manipur were interfering with the operation of the security forces and helping armed Meitei insurgents to flee.

The official Twitter handle of the ‘Spear Corps’ (a formation of Indian Army) shared a video wherein a mob of such activists were seen surrounding Indian army personnel. The incident took place in Itham in Manipur, on June 24, 2023.

The said video also exposed how roads were being dug up to delay the movement of the Indian security forces to an Assam Rifles base. The women activists were also seen accompanying the armed rebels in vehicles and even ambulances under the pretext of peaceful protests in the State.

Menace of poppy cultivation, narco-terrorism and the role of Churches

On being asked about poppy cultivation, Colonel (retd.) Bakshi said, “Narcotics is involved where terrorism is present. It’s a commonly used word, ‘narco-terrorism’. Terrorist groups operating in the area collect hafta (taxes) from businessmen and government employees.”

“Easy money is narcotics…These two things (hafta collection and poppy cultivation) are running parallel. These armed groups are now used to the easy money. How will they let it go?” he emphasised.

The retired Colonel rubbished the argument that ‘ST reservation’ for Meiteis led to the conflict. “Reservation is just like a smoke screen. If Meiteis get reservation, then what’s the issue? They are, after all, from that area only. Just that they live in plains, and you (Kukis) live in the hills,” he added.

Lt. Colonel Bakshi refused to categorise the conflict as a ‘Hindu-Christian’ conflict but pointed out that the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with weapons is the primary contributing factor. He also touched upon the influence of the Church, for instance, the growing influence of the Church of North America.

Colonel Hunny Bakshi on solving the Manipur crisis

On being asked whether reorganisation of the States would solve the conflict, he said, “How many States will you create? There are tribes within tribes. We are living in a global village at this time…Division of this country along linguistic and ethnic lines was a mistake.”

The former Commanding officer of the TSD said, “The government is dealing with the situation in 3 ways – talks with such groups, ceasefire and suspension of operations.”

“Community leaders must come forward to stop this madness. The army can only act as a referee…Headhunting is not a new phenomenon there,” he added. Colonel (retd.) Bakshi suggested that retired army personnel from the conflict-torn areas must be roped in by the government to mediate the sensitive situation.

He also pointed out that violent clashes between tribes have been a ‘normal thing’, including the brutalities that we are currently witnessing in the North-eastern State of Manipur.

“Even if a single person is killed, human life is lost. This mindless violence must stop. Have Faith in your army. They are governed by democratic laws,” the retired Colonel concluded.