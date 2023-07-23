Sunday, July 23, 2023
Pakistan: Punjab province halts screening of ‘Barbie’ movie over LGBTQ content, later releases after cuts

Punjab Film Censor Board secretary Farrukh Mahmood told AFP that there would be a full review of the film and it would be censored, if required.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab province allowed Barbie screening only after few words promoting LGBTQ+ were beeped (Photo Credits: besthqwallpapers/ IGN)
On Friday (21st July), the Punjab province of Pakistan halted the screening of the Hollywood film Barbie over LGBTQ content. The temporary ‘ban’ on the film was lifted after some dialogues were censored from the film.

Barbie was released in theatres worldwide on the 21st of July this year. As per reports, ongoing screening of the film was halted midway as the Punjab Film Censor Board did not issue a no-objection certificate for the film.

Some Twitter users pointed out that while they were watching the film, the lights were turned on, and they were asked to get a refund.

While ridiculing the censorship, Twitter user Zuniara Akbar said, “Is Punjab more prone to getting influenced by LGBTQ content? Why would you ban Barbie? People want to watch it. They have core memories associated with the movie. Let them breathe at least somewhere. Strange madness.”

Twitter user Ehtesham Hassan wrote, “Barbie has been banned in Punjab, Pakistan. Zindagi Tamasha and Joyland were already banned. Any movie that has the potential to question everything around us is banned because we need a homogeneous pool of bigots and fanatics. No new thoughts or questions raised. Just follow.”

While speaking to Dawn, Punjab Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik said the movie was not banned. Given that some content of the film was asked to be removed and clearance from the censor board was awaited, it led to a delay in screening.

Punjab Film Censor Board secretary Farrukh Mahmood told AFP that there would be a full review of the film and it would be censored, if required. Major cinemas in the provincial capital Lahore including Cue Cinemas, Cine Star and Universal Cinemas, did not list the film that added to the speculation of a possible ban.

However, The Express Tribune reported quoting unnamed sources, that the film was not banned in Punjab province, and the NOC was issued on Thursday (20th July) itself. However, the board asked the makers to remove four words that promoted homosexuality from the film before it could run in the theatres.

Initially, the local distributor HKC Entertainment did not agree to the censor board’s demand. Later, they agreed to make the changes and the tickets were made available across the Punjab province. The movie did not face any cuts in other areas of Pakistan, including Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Homosexuality is outlawed in Pakistan

For those who are unaware, homosexuality is prohibited in Pakistan. LGBTQ+ film content, scenes or dialogues are often censored as they “violate the country’s social and cultural values”.

In November 2022, Joyland faced a nationwide ban for LGBTQ+ content in the film. Interestingly, it was the official 2023 entry to the Oscars and won an award at Cannes as well. The national censor board later cleared Joyland, but the Punjab province did not allow the screening of the film.

LGBTQ+ content is not the only reason films face a ban in Pakistan. Another film ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ was banned in 2019 after the director of the film was accused of blasphemy by a religious party over the portrayal of a religious man in the film.

