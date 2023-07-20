In a horrific incident in Pakistan’s Muzaffargarh, a youth killed his three minor sisters by slitting their throats. It has been reported that he committed the crime under the influence of the PUBG game.

The incident took place at the Thermal Power Colony in Muzaffargarh on Monday. The victims were identified as 7-year-old Fatima, 8-year-old Zahrah and 11-year-old Areesha. Their father Ejaz works as a security sergeant at the power plant.

As per reports, Fatima and Zahrah had gone outside to play on Monday evening at around 5 PM, but didn’t return home. After some time, their elder sister Areesha went out in their search, but she also didn’t return. When the family could not find the three minor girls, police were informed by their brother Basit.

After an extensive search, the bodies of the three sisters were found in a vacant quarter in the colony on Tuesday morning. Their throats were found slit. District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider said, “Immediately after receiving information from the girls’ family, the police initiated a search and discovered three bodies in an abandoned house near the victims’ home,

After an investigation, it was revealed that Basit himself had killed his sisters, then called the police and joined them in searching for the girls. Police suspected Basit after seeing a bruise on his hand. He confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rehan Rasool Afghan said that Basit allegedly killed his three sisters and later threw them in a vacant quarter. Police said they had registered a case against Basit who is a soldier, and have arrested him.

DSP Rehan Rasool Afghan further added that the accused was influenced by PUBG game and he confessed to killing his sisters.

A first information report (FIR) of the murders have been registered at the City police station under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.