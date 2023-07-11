A group of Pakistani men belonging to the Jhakrani tribe in Balochistan have recently threatened to rape and kill Hindu women in Sindh, Pakistan if India does not send back Seema Haider to Pakistan. The video wherein the Pakistani men are brazenly seen threatening Hindu women was shared on Twitter by user @maheshmvasu on July 11.

“10 July ’23 Jacobabad, Sindh, Pakistan: Dacoit belong to Baloch Jhakrani tribe issued a death threats & threat to rape Hindus in Sindh if India fails to send their daughter-in-law #SeemaHaider Jhakrani back along with her children. Seema d/o Ghulam Raza Rind married Ghulam Haider Jhakrani on 16.02.2014. AWAZ TV JACOBABAD,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video.

Seema Haider grabbed headlines after she was arrested on July 4, for illegally entering India. She was later released on bail on July 7. The Pakistani woman had entered India via Nepal around a month ago with her four children to be with her lover, Sachin, in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. She has reiterated her wish to not go back to Pakistan, saying that she wishes to live and die in India only.

Notably, Seema Haider’s first husband’s full name is Gulam Haider Jhakrani, and he belongs to this same tribe. Gulam Haider had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government to send his wife and children back to Pakistan.

The video shared by Twitter user Mahesh Vasu was originally shared by Awaz Television Network, a local Sindh television channel with headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan on Facebook on July 10. At the beginning of the 0.45 seconds video, the armed Pakistani men, who appear with their faces covered, introduce themselves as belonging to the Jhakrani tribe. They then demand that Seema Haider be returned to Pakistan by the Indian government. Using exceedingly vulgar language, the men threaten that they would hunt down every Hindu woman in Sindh, Pakistan; rape and kill them if the Indian Government refuses to submit to their demand.

On Friday, July 7, the Pakistani woman and her Indian lover recently arrested by Noida police, were granted bail. Seema Haider and her partner Sachin Meena have been released from jail. The duo came in contact in 2019 through the PUBG Mobile gaming app and fell in love with each other.

While Seema was booked for illegally entering India, Sachin has been charged with sheltering an illegal immigrant and her kids.

Speaking to AajTak, Seema Haider said that she deeply loves Sachin and wants to stay with him in India with her four children. Seema also added that she has embraced Hindu Dharma and will do court marriage with Sachin. She also said that she has no desire to return to Pakistan as she believes she would be killed if she were to go back.

“I don’t want to go back, I will live and die here (in India) only (Main wapis nahin jana chahti, main marungi aur jiyungi toh yahin par). I have no one of my own there in Pakistan,” Seema said.

Sachin Meena has also requested the government to let Seema reside with him, he also said that he got married to Seema Haider in Nepal in March this year.

Meanwhile, Seema Haider’s first husband Gulam Haider has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government to send his wife and children back to Pakistan. Gulam Haider, who is currently residing in Saudi Arabia, has released a video in which he appealed to the Modi government to ensure a safe return of his wife and children to Pakistan.

Seema Haider met Sachin Meena online while playing PUBG. They shared numbers soon after and started talking to each other. After a few days, they fell in love with each other. Seema told Sachin she was a resident of Sindh province. Later, they decided to live together. Seema got a visa for Nepal and entered India illegally.

The police learned about the woman and her four children when the couple gathered information on how they could get married. Reports suggest that the advocate whom they approached got suspicious and informed the police as she told him that her brother was a Pakistani Army personnel. Sachin told the advocate that he wanted to complete the process quickly, as Seema was forcing him to take her on a Delhi tour. The advocate got suspicious and informed the police.