PM Modi on 20th July spoke briefly ahead of the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament. In his speech, he asserted that the Parliament will gather to perform its democratic duties during the sacred month of ‘Shravan’. He appealed to all the members of Parliament to perform their parliamentary duties and utilize the session to discuss, debate, and address important issues for the benefit of the people.

Towards the end of the 8-minute speech, PM Modi addressed the shocking viral video that emerged from Manipur, where it was seen that some women were stripped naked, paraded and allegedly gang raped by an armed mob.

“My heart is full of pain and anger while I stand here addressing you near this temple of democracy. The incident that has happened in Manipur is shameful for any civil society. No matter who the criminals are, and where they are, the incident has shamed and pained every single Indian, the whole country has been shamed and hurt. I appeal to all the Chief Ministers in Indian states to tighten the law and order situation in their areas and ensure strong steps for the safety of women. Regardless of the location of such incidents, be it in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, or Manipur, the system of law and order, and safety of women is above politics. I want to assure my fellow citizens that not a single criminal will be spared. The law will work in all its might and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.”