Rajasthan: 18 people lose vision in one eye after cataract surgery at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, govt says no fault of doctors

SMS Hospital Jaipur. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
At least 18 people have lost vision in one eye after undergoing cataract surgery at The Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as per reports. The patients were admitted to SMS Government Hospital last month and underwent the surgery under the Chiranjeevi Health Scheme, one of the pet projects of the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

According to reports, some patients complained of severe pain after the eye operation. Some patients were operated on three times. However, even after more than two weeks, the lost vision could not be restored.

One of the patients said in a media interaction, “I had an operation on June 23 and had eyesight till July 5, everything was visible but from 6-7th July the eyesight went away. After which the operation was done again but the eyesight did not come back. Doctors say the cause is infection. Efforts are being made to cure the infection.”

Over 70 patients underwent eye procedures in three days, according to Dr Achal Sharma, the medical superintendent of Sawai Man Singh Hospital, and 18 of those patients had eye infections. He said that one of these individuals additionally had surgery performed by a third party. Dr Sharma says that samples have been sent for analysis. He said that 18 individuals who had lost their vision had bacterial infections in their eyes.

Dr Achal Sharma stated that out of the 18 patients who lost their vision due to infection after the operation, two patients’ vision was restored after the re-operation. He added that after a few weeks, it is being observed if the eyesight returns after a gap of a few weeks or not. A treatment committee has also been formed to investigate, but the investigation report is not yet presented.

The family of many of the affected individuals accused the medical professionals of carelessness. They claimed that they were not told of their patients’ conditions. Even though their patients were in excruciating pain, they asked to be brought home.

The authority in question is attempting to evade its duty now that this horrific situation has come to light. Parsadi Lal Meena, the minister of health, asserted that the doctor did not err in this instance.

